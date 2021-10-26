Althoff edges Sacred Heart-Griffin in overtime to reach state tournament

A little over two minutes later, junior Kyle Ward scored on a similar play, accepting a pass from Klenke and beating Tieman one-on-one to give Sacred Heart-Griffin a 2-1 advantage.

Althoff coach Skip Birdsong wanted a handball against Ward, and argued vehemently before being ejected. Birdsong said after the game that it was a calculated move to fire up his team.

"I don't do that very often, and to be honest, part of it was to hopefully motivate the guys because we needed something to change," said Birdsong, who watched the remainder of the game from a quiet spot in the parking lot. "Whether it (helped) or not, I don't know. But they responded and all the credit to them."

Althoff tied the game at 2-all in the 67th minute on a goal by Bugger off a throw-in by Price that went off Pollock. The Crusaders applied steady pressure in the final five minutes of regulation but were unable to convert as the game headed into overtime.

"We knew we had to come out strong (in overtime)," Myatt said. "They came back and showed us that we can't take anything for granted. That came back and got us, but then we came back and got them."

Althoff had a midnight practice to kick off the season. It's goal was clear at that moment. Nothing short of a berth in the state tournament would do.