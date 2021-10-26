Althoff edges Sacred Heart-Griffin in overtime to reach state tournament

BELLEVILLE — It took much longer than they would have preferred, but the Althoff Crusaders are returning to the boys state soccer tournament.
The Crusaders defeated Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 3-2 in overtime Tuesday in the Class 1A Althoff Super-Sectional, advancing to state for just the second time in school history and for the first time since 1999 when they qualified in Class A.
The players that helped Althoff return to the state tournament Tuesday weren't yet born in 1999 when Illinois still used a two-class system and the quarterfinals were played at the site of the state tournament.
"It's pretty cool," said Althoff junior Ryan Myatt, whose goal in a scrum in the first 10-minute overtime period snapped a 2-all tie and proved to be the difference in the outcome. "This was our goal from the start of the year. We knew what we could do. We knew the talent we had. We put in the work and it happened."
Althoff (24-4-2) will meet Bloomington Central Catholic in the semifinals of the state tournament at 7 p.m. Friday at EastSide Centre in Peoria. Bloomington Central Catholic defeated Mendota 3-2 on penalty kicks Tuesday to win the Bloomington Central Catholic Super-Sectional.
The state championship game is 7 p.m. Saturday. The Crusaders will be attempting to duplicate what the Althoff girls team did in the spring when it won the Class 1A state tournament at Hoffman Estates High School.
Sacred Heart-Griffin, which finished 16-8-1, eliminated Althoff 22 years ago when it hammered out a 4-0 victory in the quarterfinals at Bob Guelker Field on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
"This is huge. It's a great feeling, especially with the group of guys we have," said Crusaders junior Brody Bugger, who scored two goals. "I know we can go far."
Myatt's goal began with a throw-in from the right side by junior Evan Price. Sacred-Heart Griffin junior goalie Jackson Pitz got his hands on the ball, but was unable to control it as several Althoff players were within inches.
"There was a big mess and I somehow got my foot on the end of it and poked it through the keeper's legs," Myatt said. "Jake Pollock headed it first, and then I jumped up with the goalkeeper. It hit my head and it went down. Then there were three of us kicking at it. I was the last one to touch it and it went in."
Althoff led 1-0 at halftime, thanks to Bugger's first goal in the 11th minute on a pass from Pollock. But the Crusaders failed to capitalize on numerous other opportunities, and the Cyclones steadily gained momentum.
In the 60th minute, junior Parker Boatman took a pass on the run from senior Josh Klenke, stayed onside and raced forward for a one-on-one goal against Althoff senior keeper Tyler Tieman that made it 1-1.
A little over two minutes later, junior Kyle Ward scored on a similar play, accepting a pass from Klenke and beating Tieman one-on-one to give Sacred Heart-Griffin a 2-1 advantage.
Althoff coach Skip Birdsong wanted a handball against Ward, and argued vehemently before being ejected. Birdsong said after the game that it was a calculated move to fire up his team.
"I don't do that very often, and to be honest, part of it was to hopefully motivate the guys because we needed something to change," said Birdsong, who watched the remainder of the game from a quiet spot in the parking lot. "Whether it (helped) or not, I don't know. But they responded and all the credit to them."
Althoff tied the game at 2-all in the 67th minute on a goal by Bugger off a throw-in by Price that went off Pollock. The Crusaders applied steady pressure in the final five minutes of regulation but were unable to convert as the game headed into overtime.
"We knew we had to come out strong (in overtime)," Myatt said. "They came back and showed us that we can't take anything for granted. That came back and got us, but then we came back and got them."
Althoff had a midnight practice to kick off the season. It's goal was clear at that moment. Nothing short of a berth in the state tournament would do.
"We've talked about making this trip all year," Birdsong said. "Thankfully now, somehow, we pulled it out tonight and get to head up there Friday."