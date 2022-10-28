Althoff falls behind early, then overwhelms Wheaton to reach Class 1A title game

EAST PEORIA — Jake Pollock and Hank Gomric represent the short and the tall of the Althoff High boys soccer team’s attack.

But no matter their size, Pollock, a 5-foot-10 senior, and Gomric, a 6-6 junior, were more than Wheaton Academy could handle Friday at EastSide Centre.

Pollock had three goals and handed out the assist on a goal by Gomric as the Crusaders rolled past the Warriors 4-1 in the semifinals of the Class 1A state tournament.

“Although I’m older and he’s younger, I’ve always kind of looked at it like it’s a big brother, little brother (situation), to be honest. We’re like family on the field,” Pollock said. “Last year, any time some kid tried to shoulder me, Hank was right next to me, ready to knock him to the ground and stick up for me. He’s a great teammate.”

Their special relationship will last one more game. The Crusaders (27-1), winners of 26 in a row, will face Quincy Notre Dame (18-6-2) in the championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday. Notre Dame defeated Timothy Christian 4-1 in the other semifinal on four goals by senior Tanner Anderson.

The victory over Wheaton Academy (16-5-3) was particularly satisfying because it was the Warriors who defeated Althoff 2-1 in the title game last season.

“To win here, on the same field against the same team with the same thing on the line, this is a big one, absolutely,” said Althoff coach Skip Birdsong, whose team also overcame Wheaton Academy 1-0 on Oct. 1 in Burlington, Iowa.

The rematch was much easier, as it turned out. However, it started with a thud for the Crusaders as senior Josiah Pitts got loose and scored past junior goalkeeper Andrew Weir to put Wheaton ahead 1-0 in the third minute.

“That’s not how we wanted to start,” Birdsong said. “It felt a little too familiar to last year, giving up one early like that. But the kids are resilient. They showed a lot of character.”

Althoff didn’t waste much time going to work.

In the 10th minute, Pollock played a ball ahead to Gomric, who lofted it over charging Warriors senior goalie Declan Finnegan. Not knowing whether he got enough on the ball, Gomric pushed forward while being defended closely by another big body, senior Tengisbolor Shinetulga.

Gomric touched the ball enough to get it over the line for the tying goal but paid the price when he became tangled up with Shinetulga and collided with the right post, which was dislodged. Gomric was face down on the turf for about a minute before getting to his feet.

“Jake and I noticed the (defender) was sagging off a little,” Gomric said. “So he said he was going to chip one over and let me get a run. I saw the goalie coming out, so I went over the top. It was in the air and it was spinning, so I said, ‘I’m putting this ball in. I’m putting everything on the line here.’ I got it in and that got us going.

“I did get a second hit on it; I got my toe on it. Then I got hit from behind and went into the (post). I was surprised I moved it that far back.”

Birdsong said it was something he had never witnessed.

“I’ve been doing this a long time. I’ve been around the game 40-plus years, 45 years, and I’ve never seen a goal move the way that one did today when (Gomric) ran into it,” Birdsong said. “I don’t know if it was going to go in or not, but he ran through it, got another touch and then got absolutely crushed. Both of them are big, strong kids. Thankfully, the goal moved. If it would have been solid, there would have been some injuries.”

Althoff went ahead for good in the 11th minute when Pollock finished a penalty kick after Wheaton was whistled for a handball in the box. That made it 2-1, and Pollock followed with a 30-yard sizzler in the 13th minute to extend the margin to 3-1. The blast skimmed off the crossbar and into the back netting on the right side.

“I was peeping earlier and noticed the goalie was out a little bit,” Pollock said. “I’ve been working on my left foot and I thought, ‘I might as well put a rocket on and see if I can put it in.' I didn’t watch the shot go in; I started celebrating.”

Pollock finished off his big performance with another nice finish in the 43rd minute, dribbling down the right side of the box, turning and hitting a low shot that settled in the side netting, inches inside the left post. That made it 4-1 and, in effect, settled the matter.

“After halftime, we didn’t want to stop,” Pollock said. “We wanted them out; we didn’t want to give them a chance. It was very satisfying watching that scoreboard go up one by one until we hit 4-1, then we parked the bus. It got the job done.”

Birdsong said he used Pollock wherever he was most needed.

“When you’re a senior captain, you’re supposed to step up and do special things, and he certainly did tonight,” Birdsong said. “He played center back, wing back, wing mid, center mid and up top. He played every position on the field tonight except goalie.”

Weir made five saves in goal, three of them in dazzling fashion in a six-minute span in the first half when the Warriors were trying furiously to cut into their 3-1 deficit.

Weir left the game in the 73rd minute. His replacement, junior Ryan Connolly, chipped in with two outstanding saves to maintain Althoff’s comfortable lead.

Pollock said the early deficit didn’t bother the Crusaders.

“We weren’t expecting that or hoping for that,” Pollock said. “But it happened. We knew we could bounce back.”

Gomric agreed.

“We went down 1-0. I looked at Jake when we were about to kick off and I said, ‘We’re fine. We’ve got it. We’ve been in this spot before,” Gomric said. “I knew we were going to fight.