Althoff rallies from first deficit to knock off Alton Marquette

ALTON — Althoff sniper Mason Wagner wasn't sure how to react.
The senior glanced at the scoreboard Thursday night and saw a strange sight. The Crusaders were trailing for the first time in seven matches this season after surrendering the first goal in a match against rival Alton Marquette.
"It was a different feeling," Wagner said.
That feeling didn't last long.
Wagner kick-started a three-goal blitz late in the first half to propel Althoff to a 3-1 win in a physical, intensity-filled affair at Gordon Moore Park.
The Crusaders (7-0) continued their dominant run with one of their most impressive performances over the first 32 days of the campaign.
They have outscored their opponents 41-3 and have won five matches by four goals or more.
"This group feels like it has the ability to be special," Althoff coach Skip Birdsong said.
The lightning-quick start to the season is the Crusaders best since the 1990-91 team won its first 13 contests.
Wagner helped keep that unbeaten mark intact by sparking a strong turnaround against Marquette (3-4-4). He triggered the game-changing spurt with a goal and an assist over the final 12 minutes and 28 seconds of the first half. The run turned the game completely around.
"We definitely got off to a slow start," said Wagner, who leads the Crusaders with 16 goals. "Haven't seen that this season yet. I think we were surprised because we really picked it up after that."
Birdsong said he knew his team would face adversity at some point. He was overjoyed with the reaction of his players.
"You never know how they're going to handle it until you actually see it," Birdsong said. "It was what we were looking for."
Wagner broke a 1-1 tie by scoring on a partial breakaway in the 38th minute. He used his speed to outrun a pair of defenders before blasting a shot past keeper Preston Stork.
Just 116 seconds later, Drew Ysursa banged home a loose ball at the far post for a 3-1 cushion.
The Crusaders took the match by the throat in a relatively short amount of time.
"(Marquette) is a good team and we knew they were going to give us a good game," Birdsong said. "We were kind of flat a little bit, but part of that was because of the way they came out on us."
Marquette senior R.J. Parker put Althoff in its first hole of the season with a goal off a breakaway with 16:52 left in the opening half.
The Crusaders needed 3:24 to answer.
Freshman Hank Gomric then jumped on the rebound of a shot by Wagner that clanked off the goal post. The tally served as a wakeup call.
"I knew we'd get going eventually," Wagner said.
Althoff junior goalie Tyler Teiman took over from there with a trio of nifty saves in the second half. He stonewalled Parker on a clear cut breakaway with just under 19 minutes remaining.
Teiman improved to 6-0.
Marquette was coming off a 4-0 loss to perennial toughie Quincy Notre Dame on Wednesday. Stork rebounded to make several fine saves in the second half, including a stop on a penalty kick.
"For the first 10 minutes, we moved the ball real well," Marquette coach Jerry DiSalvo said. "But then we stopped and just started kicking the ball."
The Crusaders have six matches left and the dream of an unbeaten season is well within reach.
"We're just going to keep doing what we've been doing," Birdsong said.