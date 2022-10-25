Althoff soccer super-sectional rescheduled for Wednesday

Heavy rain Tuesday forced the postponement of the Class 1A Virden Super-Sectional boys soccer game at North Mac High School between Althoff and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

The game has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Althoff is 25-1 and on a 24-game winning streak. Its only loss of the season was a 2-1 decision to Edwardsville on Aug. 24. The Crusaders finished second in the Class 1A state tournament last year.

Sacred Heart-Griffin is 23-2-1, its losses coming to Chatham Glenwood and Quincy Notre Dame.

The Althoff vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin winner will play Chicago Latin or Wheaton Academy in the semifinals of the state tournament at 5 p.m. Friday in East Peoria. Wheaton Academy defeated Althoff 2-1 in the title game of the state tournament in 2021.

There also will be two Class 2A games in Illinois on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Bethalto Sectional at Civic Memorial High.

The host Eagles (23-4) will meet Mascoutah (13-8-1) at 4 p.m., followed by Triad (18-3) vs. Waterloo (10-12-2) at 6. All four teams are in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

The semifinal winners will meet for the regional title at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The sectional champion will advance to the Rochester Super-Sectional on Nov. 1 and will face the winner of the Chatham Glenwood Sectional.

In Class 3A, Southwestern Conference rivals Edwardsville (15-5-2) and O'Fallon (12-7-2) will collide in the semifinals of the Moline Sectional at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Collinsville High School. The winners will meet in the sectional final at 5 p.m. Friday at Moline, against Moline or Joliet West.