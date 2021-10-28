Althoff takes aim on winning first boys soccer state title

Bugger, who scored two goals against Sacred Heart-Griffin despite playing with a separated shoulder, said Althoff's goal will remain the same.

The Crusaders like to pounce on opponents in the opening minutes in an attempt to put them on their heels.

"Once we get going, it's hard to stop us just because of the momentum we get as a team," he said. "We're all just a big family. We all rely on each other a lot and know what we're capable of. If one person is slacking, we'll pick him up. It helps having a good keeper in the back, too, with Tieman. He's a big leader of our team."

That pedal-to-the-metal approach has been a staple to the success.

"We like to put teams under pressure and hopefully catch them sleeping at the beginning of the game," said Pollock, who assisted on all three Althoff goals Tuesday and has a team-leading 18 this season. "We're pretty deep scoring-wise. I feel confident."

This marks just the second berth in the state tournament for Althoff, and its first since 1999 when it lost 4-0 to Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Class A quarterfinals at SIU Edwardsville.