Althoff takes aim on winning first boys soccer state title

BELLEVILLE — Althoff believed it had the needed ingredients to win the Class 1A boys soccer state championship last season.
But the Illinois High School Association canceled the state tournament in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A truncated boys soccer season was allowed to be played in the spring of 2021 rather than fall 2020, as it would have under normal circumstances.
Despite finishing 11-0 in the spring and outscoring opponents 67-4, the Crusaders were left to wonder what might have been. But they returned eight of their 11 starters and this fall have performed like a team determined to finish the job.
The Crusaders (23-4-2) nailed down a berth in the state tournament Tuesday when they outlasted Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 3-2 in the Class 1A Althoff Super-Sectional. Junior Ryan Myatt's goal in the first of two 10-minute overtime periods proved to be the difference.
Althoff will face Bloomington Central Catholic (24-3-1) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at EastSide Centre in East Peoria. It's the first state semifinal in program history, so a new opportunity awaits.
"We're a good team just like they are," said Althoff coach Skip Birdsong, a Granite City High graduate who played under legendary former Warriors coach Gene Baker. "We're pretty confident and I know they are as well. Fortunately, we're still playing and we're going to give it our best."
Althoff can match any team in offensive firepower, led by junior Brody Bugger (20 goals, 14 assists), junior Jake Pollock (17 goals, 18 assists), senior Landon Welch (13 goals, 11 assists) and junior Kyle Fitting (11 goals, five assists). Myatt and sophomore Hank Gomric have seven goals apiece, and Evan Price is dangerous on throw-ins.
Tyler Tieman, a senior, is one of the best goalkeepers in the area with 17 shutouts (15 solo), 151 saves and a 0.70 goals-against average.
Confidence also is an ally for the Crusaders, particularly after having to rally from a 2-1 deficit in the second half Tuesday to extend the season.
"We've got a good defense, a good goalie, and we score some goals," Birdsong said. "And (Tuesday), they showed a little something different that they haven't had to show this year, and that's heart and character and battling back like that. They haven't had to do that this year. Good teams — even when they don't play their best or the other team plays better — find ways to win."
Myatt said the foundation for the success this fall was put into place last spring and fortified during the sizzling summer months.
"We're one of the best teams in Class 1A," Myatt said. "We can do this, no matter what. It would be something cool to do. Even in summer workouts, we all knew we were good enough to compete with anybody. We're just all-around solid."
Bugger, who scored two goals against Sacred Heart-Griffin despite playing with a separated shoulder, said Althoff's goal will remain the same.
The Crusaders like to pounce on opponents in the opening minutes in an attempt to put them on their heels.
"Once we get going, it's hard to stop us just because of the momentum we get as a team," he said. "We're all just a big family. We all rely on each other a lot and know what we're capable of. If one person is slacking, we'll pick him up. It helps having a good keeper in the back, too, with Tieman. He's a big leader of our team."
That pedal-to-the-metal approach has been a staple to the success.
"We like to put teams under pressure and hopefully catch them sleeping at the beginning of the game," said Pollock, who assisted on all three Althoff goals Tuesday and has a team-leading 18 this season. "We're pretty deep scoring-wise. I feel confident."
This marks just the second berth in the state tournament for Althoff, and its first since 1999 when it lost 4-0 to Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Class A quarterfinals at SIU Edwardsville.
"In 1999, I wasn't coaching anywhere," Birdsong said. "Actually, I got married in 1999. My whole family had not even started the last time they went (to state), and I've got four kids, one of them a 21-year-old. It's been a long time."
Althoff had a spirited cheering section Tuesday at the super-sectional, including members of the girls soccer team. Althoff won the Class 1A girls state title in June at Hoffman Estates High School, part of a Metro East trifecta that also saw Triad win in Class 2A and O'Fallon in Class 3A.
Crusaders girls coach Juergen Huettner also attended Tuesday's super-sectional.
"You hear about college teams doing this kind of thing in different sports," Birdsong said. "A lot of the girls were here tonight and a lot of our boys traveled up to support the girls when they were on their run. Juergen was out (Tuesday) and I was out in the spring with them. It's good to have both teams working together like that."
Regan Moody and Kylie Petroski were two of Althoff's dominant players in the girls season. Althoff's girls finished 22-2, defeating Timothy Christian 7-0 in the championship game. The boys could also be staring down a championship game against Timothy Christian, which is in the other semifinal game at 5 p.m. Friday against Wheaton Academy.
Moody and Petroski attended the game Tuesday and expressed confidence Althoff can also win the boys state championship.
"It's been so exciting," Moody said. "I'm super excited for them. I feel like they play very similar to our style of play, which is complete attack all the time. It would be amazing (to see them win). They can totally do this. Our whole school is supporting them. We've got their lockers decorated and everybody is pumped up.
"Our school is definitely a soccer school now, if it wasn't before."
Tuesday was Petroski's first look at the boys team.
"I'm so proud of them for what they pulled off," Petroski said. "Tyler Tieman was really good in goal, we had really good defenders and our attackers just kept going. They kept making runs and kept playing balls through. There's a lot of similarities between the boys team and our team. It would be so amazing (to see them win state)."
Players on the boys team have said they remain motivated by what the girls accomplished and would like to match their state title.
"We thought we could have won last (spring) with our team," Bugger said. "But because of COVID and all that, (the girls) got to have all the fame. We've got to come back and win it. If we come out and play like we've been playing, I don't think we'll have a problem."
Bloomington Central Catholic defeated Mendota 3-2 in penalty kicks Tuesday in the Bloomington Central Catholic Super-Sectional.
The Saints and Althoff have common opponents in Normal University High, Normal and Sacred Heart-Griffin. Althoff defeated Normal University 1-0, tied Normal 2-2 and defeated Sacred Heart-Griffin. The Saints defeated Normal University 3-2 and 2-0, lost to Normal 2-1 and tied Sacred Heart-Griffin 1-1.
Central Catholic has prolific scorers in sophomore Joseph Carter (36 goals, 32 assists), junior Jaylen Bischoff (33 goals, 17 assists) and sophomore Jacob Jongky (27 goals, 29 assists).
"Everybody on our team can score goals," Bugger said. "It depends on the night who's going to score. As long as we win the game and keep going forward in the playoffs, that's all we want."
Birdsong will not be on the sidelines for Friday's semifinal after receiving a red card in the second half Tuesday when he contested a no-call on a goal by Sacred Heart-Griffin that gave the Cyclones a 2-1 lead.
Bugger later scored the game-tying goal before Myatt's heroics in overtime.
Crusaders assistant coaches Chris Bunting and Fontez Mark will have things under control Friday until Birdsong returns Saturday for either the third-place game at 3 p.m. or the championship match at 5 p.m.
"I told them (Wednesday): 'If I've done a good job, you don't really need me there anymore,' " Birdsong said. "I would still rather be there. The kids have to go out and perform. It's them playing. Obviously, we try to prepare them and make adjustments during games, too. But ultimately, it's up to them how things go."