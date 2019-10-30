Alton Marquette's Myles Paniagua (22) runs after the ball against Columbia's Aaron Rahn (3) during the Class 1A Mater Dei Super-Sectional game on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Mater Dei High School in Breese, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
BREESE — Two goals of misfortune got the Class 1A Mater Dei Super-Sectional off to a fast start Tuesday.
Noah McClintock and Nick LaFata teamed up to make sure the deciding goal had a little more style, lifting the Alton Marquette boys soccer team to a 2-1 victory against Columbia and into the Class 1A state semifinals for the second time in three seasons.
"Nick played me a really good ball," McClintock said. "I'm not at my best right now with my leg, but I was fast enough and good enough to put it in the back of the net and that's all that matters."
With the score tied 1-1 in the third meeting between the small-school area powers, McClintock slipped past the Columbia defense and LaFata found the streaking forward with a picture-perfect pass. With just the goalkeeper to beat, McClintock buried his shot in the back of the net to give Alton Marquette a 2-1 lead with eight minutes left in the first half.
It was McClintock's 18th goal of the season and it sealed the deal for the Explorers (18-3-5), who were the 1A state champs in 2017 and will continue a quest for another championship this weekend.
Led by first-year coach Tim Gould, Alton Marquette will play Quincy Notre Dame (16-8-1) in the Class 1A semifinals at 7 p.m. at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria. Quincy Notre Dame outlasted Normal University High 3-2 in penalty kicks in another supersectional.
"They've bought into what we want to do and compete for each other," Gould said.
Columbia (16-5-4), in its first super-sectional since it won the Class 1A state title in 2014, went ahead 1-0 in the second minute when junior Tate Schilling scored off a failed defensive clearance by the Explorers.
It was the first goal allowed in the postseason by Alton Marquette.
"It was unexpected but I think you could see from the reaction from everyone on the field and the bench, that we weren't down on ourselves," Gould said. "They looked at each other and said, 'Let's keep going.' "
Just two minutes later, Marquette's Luke Atkinson tied the game 1-1 by finishing a ball Columbia didn't clear.
"Honestly, the first two goals I thought had luck on both sides," Columbia coach Jason Mathenia said. "It is what it is, crazy things happen in the world of soccer."
The game stayed tied until McClintock’s go-ahead and ultimately game-winning goal in the 32nd minute. Columbia turned up the pressure in the second half but couldn’t find a game-tying goal.
The Eagles peppered the Explorers’ goal for 10 shots in the second half.
"I thought in the second half we brought higher energy and a higher work rate," Mathenia said. "We created numerous opportunities, but we just weren't lucky enough for any of them to fall in."
Alton Marquette vs. Columbia
