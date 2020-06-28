Alton Marquette hires DiSalvo to coach boys soccer, Hoener as new AD

Jerry DiSalvo's array of soccer experiences could serve him well as the new boys coach at Alton Marquette High.

Though he has a wealth of experience at the club level and as an assistant at Lutheran North and John Burroughs, DiSalvo is about to begin his first head coaching job.

DiSalvo, who lives in Florissant, has over 10 years of experience in and around the game and was recently hired to lead the Explorers.

“I am honored the hiring committee selected me to be Alton Marquette’s next head soccer coach,” DiSalvo said. “It will be fun working with a talented group of players, and student body and parents who unconditionally support their Explorers. Their success has been noticed by teams in the St. Louis region.”

DiSalvo replaces Tim Gould who, in one season, led the Explorers to a 19-4-5 mark and a second-place finish in Class 1A last season. Alton Marquette lost to Chicago University 2-1 in the title game.

Two years prior, the Explorers were 17-6-3 and captured the 1A state championship with Joe Burchett at the helm. He led Alton Marquette to a 45-16-9 mark in three seasons. The Explorers also won the Class 1A title in 2012.