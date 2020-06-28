Alton Marquette hires DiSalvo to coach boys soccer, Hoener as new AD

Jerry DiSalvo's array of soccer experiences could serve him well as the new boys coach at Alton Marquette High.
Though he has a wealth of experience at the club level and as an assistant at Lutheran North and John Burroughs, DiSalvo is about to begin his first head coaching job.
DiSalvo, who lives in Florissant, has over 10 years of experience in and around the game and was recently hired to lead the Explorers.
“I am honored the hiring committee selected me to be Alton Marquette’s next head soccer coach,” DiSalvo said. “It will be fun working with a talented group of players, and student body and parents who unconditionally support their Explorers. Their success has been noticed by teams in the St. Louis region.”
DiSalvo replaces Tim Gould who, in one season, led the Explorers to a 19-4-5 mark and a second-place finish in Class 1A last season. Alton Marquette lost to Chicago University 2-1 in the title game.
Two years prior, the Explorers were 17-6-3 and captured the 1A state championship with Joe Burchett at the helm. He led Alton Marquette to a 45-16-9 mark in three seasons. The Explorers also won the Class 1A title in 2012.
“Taking over such a strong program with coaches having such a high win percentage sets the bar pretty high,” DiSalvo said. “Our goal is to teach the game, prepare our players to perform actions more precise and quicker than the opponent. If we can do this, we will help the players keep their love for the game and continue to pay it forward throughout their lives. If you have a chance to come watch us you should see a very good style of soccer.”
New Alton Marqette athletics director Brian Hoener, who will take over that role officially on June 30, said DiSalvo was the right man for the job.
“Coach DiSalvo brings a wealth of coaching experience to Marquette,” Hoener said. “We were impressed with his diverse coaching background and soccer knowledge. He also shares our core values and we’re excited for him to be leading our student athletes.”
Hoener, who takes over for Jack Holmes, also coaches the girls soccer team. In two seasons, he is 24-19-3.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the exceptional coaches and student-athletes at Marquette Catholic,” Hoener said. “The school has an excellent athletic and academic reputation and I look forward to carrying on those traditions. There are a lot of exciting things going on within the school and athletic department such as a new football coach and boys soccer coach. We are also moving onto brand new turf fields for our boys and girls soccer, and football programs. So we're excited about the upcoming year and getting back to athletics.”
Since being hired, DiSalvo's interest in being part of a winning program has only blossomed.
“I have had high school coaches, club coaches, some of my old players and college teammates call to congratulate me,” DiSalvo said. “They all shared the same thoughts: 'Alton Marquette is a great program.' I am ready to get on the field and begin working with the players.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.