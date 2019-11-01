PEORIA — Alton Marquette senior Noah McClintock didn't have a big reaction when his shot found the back of the net Friday night.
He simply didn't have time to think before he was mobbed by his teammates.
"I was just kind of speechless there and I turned around and I realized that we just won," McClintock said. "I felt everything. All the emotions."
McClintock's goal sealed the deal as the Explorers eliminated defending state champion Quincy Notre Dame 3-2 in penalty kicks in a Class 1A state semifinal at EastSide Centre.
The teams tied 2-2 through regulation and overtime with Marquette winning 3-2 in the tiebreaker.
Alton Marquette (19-3-5), the 2017 Class 1A state champ, advanced to play Chicago University High (20-6) at 5 p.m. Saturday for the 1A crown.
"We'll rest (Friday night)," first-year Alton Marquette coach Tim Gould said. "We've been tired and banged up for a while, but I think at this point our enthusiasm and mental toughness will see us through to (Saturday)."
Quincy Notre Dame, which had beaten Alton Marquette 4-0 earlier this season, led 2-0 in the waning seconds of the first half when Marquette senior Aaron Boulch fired a rocket from the 30-yard line to break up the shutout.
Boulch suffered a knee injury Oct. 25 in the sectional final against Riverton and was questionable for the state tournament. But he managed to battle through the pain.
"Aaron is a special player," Gould said. "He's shown it all year. Tonight is a magical moment to fight through what he's fighting through."
Boulch set up the game-tying goal less than three minutes into the second half when he sprinted the length of the field and set up senior Luke Atkinson, who made it 2-2.
In penalty kicks, after Alton Marquette missed its first two kicks and was down 1-0, senior Nick LaFata and junior Justin Atkinson buried their shots to tie up the tiebreaker 2-2.
After Quincy Notre Dame (16-9-1) missed wide on its fifth shot, it fell on McClintock, who buried his attempt in the left side of the net to send Alton Marquette into the title game.
"Really what won us that game was what (Gould) did at halftime," McClintock said. "He switched up our formation and we looked a lot better."