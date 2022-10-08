Anderson scores on free kick in OT, lifts Whitfield past Clayton for 10th consecutive win

CREVE COEUR — Kaeden Anderson and the Whitfield boys soccer team had to tap deep into their energy reserves Saturday morning.

Taking the field less than 17 hours after their game Friday, the Warriors persevered as Anderson scored on a free kick late in overtime that gave them a 1-0 nonconference victory over Clayton.

Anderson’s shot from 30 yards out on the right side, set up by a Greyhounds foul, went off the fingertips of leaping junior goalkeeper Alex Jue and into the left side of the goal, giving Whitfield (10-2) its 10th consecutive win.

“I was thinking about just putting it between the goalie and the back post and let my teammates do the work, but then it went through the goalie’s hands and in,” said Anderson, a junior whose goal was his fourth of the season. “That was the best goalie we played all year. You’ve got to feel bad for him when he makes one mistake and it costs them the game.”

Indeed, Jue was outstanding, making save after save against a Warriors attack that featured the ever-present dangers of seniors Nolan Schulte and Tommy Wortham.

Moments before Anderson’s game-winner, Rue made his best — and final — save of the game as he knocked out a rocket shot by Warriors senior Drake Thompson.

On the ensuing corner kick, Rue came up with a loose ball but appeared to be kneed in the face when he went to ground. He was shaken up and attended to by a trainer but remained in the game. Anderson connected less than a minute later.

“He played unbelievable,” Whitfield coach Charlie Noonan said of Rue. “He was a superstar for those guys. They played great and he was the leader on the field for them. He was one of the best keepers I’ve seen all year.”

Anderson stands about 6-foot-3, but Noonan had him strike the free kick rather than employ his size in the box for a possible header. The strategy paid off.

“We get into it a little bit with Kaeden because sometimes he wants to play every ball, which is fine, but in certain parts of the field, we want him up because he wins a lot of head balls, too,” Noonan said. “So we talked to him in overtime and he said, ‘If I get in the final third, can I take (a free kick)?’ We said, ‘Yeah, that’s fine, take it.’ So he did and he scored.”

What made Anderson the man for the moment?

“He’s really accurate and he’s smart when he plays it,” Noonan said. “It’s really the accuracy. That’s the thing. Now, if you get a little deeper out and you want to loft a longer one in, we need him for the head there. But in that situation, it’s about the accuracy.”

It was a downer finish for Clayton (8-6). Freshman Niko Vuong hit the right post in the 29th minute, and junior Charlie Hoette whistled a shot narrowly over the crossbar in the 36th minute.

“In the overtime period there, we were not disciplined enough in the back third,” Greyhounds coach Brendan Taylor said. “We got ourselves in some tricky spots in the corner and gave up a couple of corners. We failed to get a good build and you don’t have the game in your hands at that point. Then you foul.”

Taylor, however, lauded the performance of Jue.

“He was big for us throughout most of the game,” he said. “It’s something he’s been working a lot on and he’s gotten a lot better. He’s going to continue to get better at it. He’s a hard worker. We’ve got to be smarter and more disciplined in critical moments if we’re doing to do what we want to do in districts.”

Noonan substituted liberally, a necessity after playing two games so closely packed together. The game against Clayton, which kicked off at 9 a.m., was rescheduled from earlier this season, and it followed a 2-0 triumph Friday over visiting Orchard Farm.

“We didn’t have a whole lot of legs left,” Noonan said. “We gutted this one out, for sure. They were tired from (Friday). Senior nights are emotional, anyway, and Orchard Farm had a great game. We were dead. We were hoping it didn’t go to overtime. It’s a huge win for us. The kids responded well.”

Senior Jude Watkins Wedel had the shutout in goal for Whitfield, his seventh of the season.

The Warriors, whose only losses are against Lindbergh and Chaminade, have permitted just three goals in their 10-game surge.

“We don’t like losing,” Anderson said. “We don’t come out here to lose; we come out here to win every game possible. We just had to wait and be patient (today).”

Clayton and Whitfield are in the same District 3, of Class 3, this fall. The Warriors won the Class 2 state title last season. The Greyhounds will spend the weeks leading up to the playoffs trying to refine their attack.

“We talk a little bit about when we play teams of higher quality, we’re doing a pretty good job doing what we need to do — either on the counterattack or on the build to get through them,” Taylor said. “But we’re running out of steam in the final third. Good teams make you expend a lot of energy to do that. (Whitfield) did.