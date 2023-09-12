TOWN AND COUNTRY — In a game lacking many good scoring opportunities, Anthony Randazzo knew he had to take advantage of one when he had it.

The Vianney junior midfielder scored in the 29th minute and the Golden Griffins made it stand up for a 1-0 win over De Smet in the opening game of the 47th CBC Soccer Tournament on A. Spinelli Field at W. Michael Ross Stadium.

“That was one of the little opportunities we had in the early half. I saw the opportunity I had to put my team up and I just took it and finished it,” Randazzo said. “The cross came in, a defender headed it out and I was just waiting at the top of the box. I saw a good chance, hit a volley and then I think it deflected off one of the defenders and went in.”

The goal was Randazzo’s third of the season in seven games for Vianney (5-2).

“His soccer IQ and technique is through the roof. He’s a heck of a center midfielder. What he needs to do more is just that,” Griffins coach Brian Haddock said. “Sometimes he’s got those chances in the offensive third, but because he’s such a humble playmaker who receives the ball and possesses in the center mid, sometimes that dagger in the heart sort of mentality isn’t there.”

De Smet (3-2) was done in by a play that started with a throw-in.

“We talked about it pregame that what it could come down to is one moment,” Spartans coach Josh Klein said. “And that moment was they had a guy with a long throw-in and they capitalized on it. That’s a weapon.

Vianney controls play in first half

Prior to Randazzo’s goal, the Griffins had arguably the better of the play in the opening half.

“I thought we had them on their heels a lot, which is great,” Haddock said. “We’ve had lulls in the first few weeks of our season where we do that for 20 or 30 minutes. That was a 40-minute effort.”

De Smet bounces back in second half

The Spartans picked up their offensive pressure in the final 40 minutes and kept the ball in the Griffins’ end with much more frequency than the first half.

“We gave some guys a little bit more release to get into the attack,” Klein said. “We sacrificed a little bit on the defensive side because we can’t just play for a 1-0 loss and we wanted to see if we could generate something.”

De Smet’s best opportunity came with just over eight minutes left when a deflected ball came to Jack Saladin in the box, but the shot was blocked before ever reaching a dangerous area close to the goal line.

Robben records third clean sheet

Vianney senior goalkeeper Owen Robben notched his third shutout of the young season, although he wasn’t tested often against De Smet.

“Not to put any pressure on him, but with us having our professional team, he’s a lot like Roman Burki in the sense that he’s a goalkeeper that could probably play in the center of the field because he’s that confident with the ball,” Haddock said. “And our boys know that and we use him our attack as well.”

Spartans play in first close contest

The one-goal game was far and away the closest De Smet has played in five matches thus far this season.

De Smet’s three wins have been by scores of 6-0 (Francis Howell), 4-0 (Kirkwood) and 3-0 (Eureka), while its one previous loss was a 4-0 setback against Summit.

“The wheels didn’t fall off like they did before. We hung in there,” Klein said. “I think we’re looking for that hero or two to emerge in big moments and that’s what I really like about this week. It brings the best out of our reported all-stars, so we want to see if they’ll rise to the occasion.”

Tourney nearly a half-century old

The four-team CBC Tournament, which got its start in 1977, is unique in that it features all but one of the five Metro Catholic Conference squads.

The tourney champion is determined on a total point basis. A team gets three points for a win and one point for a tie. Teams are also awarded one point for every goal scored up to six and one point for a shutout. The first on a list of five tiebreakers is fewest goals allowed.

The host Cadets have won the most tourney titles with 21, followed by SLUH (11), Vianney (9) and De Smet (4).

Each of the four schools has claimed the last four titles — Vianney in 2018, De Smet in 2019, SLUH in 2021 and CBC last season (COVID knocked out the 2020 event).

The tourney continues Thursday when SLUH plays De Smet at 5 p.m. and CBC takes on Vianney at 7 p.m. It concludes Saturday when Vianney and SLUH square off at 5 p.m. and CBC meets De Smet at 7 p.m.

“You’d love to win every game, but coming out of this 3-0 is a gauntlet,” Haddock said. “But we have it set in our minds to come out on top, however that might be. Maybe it’s eking out a tie or maybe it’s a loss where you’re scoring goals and getting points. I think that’s good for the DNA of your team. That’s why I love this tournament.”

47th CBC Soccer Tournament: Vianney 1, De Smet 0