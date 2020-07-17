Area boys soccer players hold out hope for fall season

O’FALLON, Mo. — Jacob Groark has big plans.
One of six returning seniors on the Fort Zumwalt East boys soccer team, Groark is poised to make his final high school season memorable.
He also knows the season is in jeopardy.
As the metro area continues to see a rise in coronavirus cases, Groark, his teammates and 35 other boys and girls soccer teams from around Missouri are competing in the Varsity Soccer Showcase at Rush Soccer Complex.
The Lions are 2-0 following a 4-1 win over O'Fallon Christian Thursday and a 2-0 victory Friday over St. Charles FC Blue.
Zumwalt East is scheduled to close out the showcase at 8 a.m. Saturday against Fort Zumwalt West. Then both teams will hold out hope it is not the final match they play this year.
“We’re all really working hard for this and we’re giving it our all for these three games just in case we don’t have a season,” Groark said. “We’re preparing for it like we will, though. We’ve got a lot of seniors and we’re all pretty skilled. We’re all real good friends, so we want to work for each other.”
Other players echoed Groark's mix of hope and angst about the potential of a fall season with the first official day of practice in Missouri less than a month away.
FC Blue's Joel Thwing, who will be a senior at Francis Howell, said he believes common sense can prevail and help save the remaining high school career for seniors across the region and state.
“I think if we, as a community, would start wearing masks all the time like the CDC said — for four weeks — we’d be back to it,” Thwing said. “I just think we need to follow those guidelines so us kids can be out there playing in the fall. It’s just not going to be the same without the game. I do have hope that it can be done. I just think that we all don’t need to be so stubborn. With how people are, I don’t have super-high hopes. I do have some hope, though.”
Some of that hope was diminished Thursday when the St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 task force released new guidelines that recommend St. Louis City and County schools return to the Phase 1 protocol. Most area schools began Phase 2 at the beginning of July.
A day earlier, the Missouri State High School Athletic Association released its own guidance plan, which would allow schools statewide to begin official fall practices August 10. Games would begin the week of August 24.
Youth competitions have come under fire recently at the local level. On Wednesday, St. Louis County Executive Director Sam Page said youth sports were driving the spike in cases.
“I do think it’s fair, but it’s clearly not just us,” Thwing said. “There are other events, there are bars and there are gyms. It’s not just one thing. If you’re going to stop this, you’ve got to stop them all."
According to the Missouri Department of Health, there is a continued surge of cases with 32,596 statewide, including 8,253 confirmed in St. Louis County, 3,051 in St. Louis City and 1,533 in St. Charles County.
Area school districts are expected to jointly release their return-to-school plans next week. Athletes will not be allowed to play sports if school districts decide to forgo in-person learning for virtual only.
Players and coaches are preparing for the worst while holding out hope for the best-case scenario.
“We definitely have the bigger picture in mind here,” Fort Zumwalt East coach Nolan Wesche said. “We want what’s right for the health of our players and the health of the community at large. Deep down, I think we know that it’s unlikely there’s going to be a fall season. We’re training for it because this is the best group, probably, that we’ve ever had here. We’d just be gutted for them if we couldn’t play but, again, you have to look at the bigger picture here.”
StL Varsity Soccer Showcase: Fort Zumwalt East vs. St. Charles FC Blue
