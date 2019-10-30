|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/30/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. Summit (22-0-1)
|1
|2. Fort Zumwalt South (22-1)
|2
|3. Triad (19-2-3)
|3
|4. Edwardsville (19-4-1)
|4
|5. Francis Howell (15-4-1)
|NR
|6. SLUH (16-6-1)
|5
|7. Webster Groves (16-6)
|8
|8. Lafayette (16-6-1)
|9
|9. De Smet (12-4-1)
|10
|10. Kirkwood (18-4)
|NR
|On the bubble: O'Fallon (15-5-1), Eureka (13-8), Hillsboro (15-5-1), Northwest Cedar Hill (15-7), Fort Zumwalt North (16-5), Holt (12-8-1), Lindbergh (13-8-1), Chaminade (13-11), Pattonville (14-7), Liberty (Wentzville) (14-7-2)
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. John Burroughs (17-1-1)
|1
|2. Alton Marquette (18-3-5)
|5
|3. Priory (17-4)
|7
|4. Orchard Farm (19-1)
|2
|5. Waterloo (19-4-3)
|3
|6. Clayton (15-7-1)
|4
|7. Whitfield (14-4)
|NR
|8. St. Mary's (13-7-1)
|8
|9. Westminster (14-6)
|10
|10. MICDS (13-7)
|9
|On the bubble: Columbia (16-5-4), St. Charles West (11-8), Father McGivney (13-10-1), Jerseyville (17-8), Mater Dei (17-7), Civic Memorial (19-7), O'Fallon Christian (12-8-1), Althoff (11-8-1), Union (14-7-1), Pacific (13-7)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked