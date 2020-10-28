 Skip to main content
Area boys soccer rankings, final regular season
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/28/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. De Smet (6-1)1
2. Francis Howell (16-5)3
3. Fort Zumwalt South (17-4)2
4. Francis Howell Central (14-5)4
5. Liberty (Wentzville) (11-5)6
6. Lindbergh (9-2)7
7. Lafayette (9-5)9
8. Ladue (6-2)10
9. Fort Zumwalt West (11-8)5
10. Fort Zumwalt East (12-7)NR
On the bubble: Chaminade (8-5), Seckman (9-6-2), Marquette (5-3), Parkway South (7-3), Northwest Cedar Hill (13-10), Timberland (13-9), Summit (6-5), Parkway North (7-4), Kirkwood (5-4), Edwardsville (0-0)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Dominic (18-1)1
2. John Burroughs (9-1)2
3. Orchard Farm (12-2)3
4. Union (18-3-1)4
5. St. Charles (11-5)5
6. Priory (7-5)6
7. MICDS (8-3)NR
8. Waterloo (0-0)8
9. Lutheran South (7-3)9
10. Alton Marquette (0-0)10
On the bubble: O'Fallon Christian (10-7), Lutheran St. Charles (11-7-1), Columbia (0-0), Borgia (12-9), Clayton (7-6)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
