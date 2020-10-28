Area boys soccer rankings, final regular season

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/28/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. De Smet (6-1)
|1
|2. Francis Howell (16-5)
|3
|3. Fort Zumwalt South (17-4)
|2
|4. Francis Howell Central (14-5)
|4
|5. Liberty (Wentzville) (11-5)
|6
|6. Lindbergh (9-2)
|7
|7. Lafayette (9-5)
|9
|8. Ladue (6-2)
|10
|9. Fort Zumwalt West (11-8)
|5
|10. Fort Zumwalt East (12-7)
|NR
|On the bubble: Chaminade (8-5), Seckman (9-6-2), Marquette (5-3), Parkway South (7-3), Northwest Cedar Hill (13-10), Timberland (13-9), Summit (6-5), Parkway North (7-4), Kirkwood (5-4), Edwardsville (0-0)
Small schools
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (18-1)
|1
|2. John Burroughs (9-1)
|2
|3. Orchard Farm (12-2)
|3
|4. Union (18-3-1)
|4
|5. St. Charles (11-5)
|5
|6. Priory (7-5)
|6
|7. MICDS (8-3)
|NR
|8. Waterloo (0-0)
|8
|9. Lutheran South (7-3)
|9
|10. Alton Marquette (0-0)
|10
|On the bubble: O'Fallon Christian (10-7), Lutheran St. Charles (11-7-1), Columbia (0-0), Borgia (12-9), Clayton (7-6)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
