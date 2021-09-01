Area boys soccer rankings, preseason

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/1/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (0-0)
|NR
|2. Francis Howell (2-1)
|NR
|3. Francis Howell Central (1-0)
|NR
|4. Liberty (Wentzville) (1-0)
|NR
|5. Edwardsville (3-0)
|NR
|6. Triad (1-0-1)
|NR
|7. Lindbergh (0-0)
|NR
|8. Chaminade (0-0-1)
|NR
|9. De Smet (0-1)
|NR
|10. Fort Zumwalt East (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Lafayette (1-0), Marquette (1-0), Timberland (0-1), Collinsville (1-1-1), Summit (1-0), Fort Zumwalt West (1-0), O'Fallon (3-1), Webster Groves (0-1), Ladue (3-0)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (1-0)
|NR
|2. Whitfield (0-0)
|NR
|3. Orchard Farm (0-0)
|NR
|4. MICDS (0-1)
|NR
|5. John Burroughs (1-1)
|NR
|6. Althoff (2-1)
|NR
|7. Union (0-1)
|NR
|8. Mascoutah (2-1)
|NR
|9. Priory (0-1)
|NR
|10. Civic Memorial (3-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: St. Charles (0-1), Columbia (1-3), Alton Marquette (1-3), Borgia (0-0), Wesclin (3-0)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked