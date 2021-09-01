 Skip to main content
Area boys soccer rankings, preseason
Area boys soccer rankings, preseason

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/1/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Fort Zumwalt South (0-0)NR
2. Francis Howell (2-1)NR
3. Francis Howell Central (1-0)NR
4. Liberty (Wentzville) (1-0)NR
5. Edwardsville (3-0)NR
6. Triad (1-0-1)NR
7. Lindbergh (0-0)NR
8. Chaminade (0-0-1)NR
9. De Smet (0-1)NR
10. Fort Zumwalt East (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Lafayette (1-0), Marquette (1-0), Timberland (0-1), Collinsville (1-1-1), Summit (1-0), Fort Zumwalt West (1-0), O'Fallon (3-1), Webster Groves (0-1), Ladue (3-0)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/1/2021 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Dominic (1-0)NR
2. Whitfield (0-0)NR
3. Orchard Farm (0-0)NR
4. MICDS (0-1)NR
5. John Burroughs (1-1)NR
6. Althoff (2-1)NR
7. Union (0-1)NR
8. Mascoutah (2-1)NR
9. Priory (0-1)NR
10. Civic Memorial (3-0)NR
On the bubble: St. Charles (0-1), Columbia (1-3), Alton Marquette (1-3), Borgia (0-0), Wesclin (3-0)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
