Area boys soccer rankings, preseason

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/22/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (0-0)
|NR
|2. Collinsville (0-0)
|NR
|3. Ladue (0-0)
|NR
|4. Chaminade (0-0)
|NR
|5. SLUH (0-0)
|NR
|6. CBC (0-0)
|NR
|7. Triad (0-0)
|NR
|8. Mehlville (0-0)
|NR
|9. Vianney (0-0)
|NR
|10. Oakville (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Northwest Cedar Hill (0-0), Timberland (0-0), Seckman (0-0), Francis Howell (0-0), Liberty (Wentzville) (0-0), De Smet (0-0), Fort Zumwalt East (0-0), Mascoutah (0-0), Summit (0-0), Edwardsville (0-0)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Althoff (0-0)
|NR
|2. Whitfield (0-0)
|NR
|3. John Burroughs (0-0)
|NR
|4. St. Dominic (0-0)
|NR
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (0-0)
|NR
|6. Orchard Farm (0-0)
|NR
|7. St. Pius X (0-0)
|NR
|8. Civic Memorial (0-0)
|NR
|9. Westminster (0-0)
|NR
|10. Columbia (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: MICDS (0-0), Freeburg (0-0), Alton Marquette (0-0), Affton (0-0), Carlinville (0-0), Union (0-0), Sullivan (0-0), Wesclin (0-0)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked