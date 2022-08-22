 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area boys soccer rankings, preseason

  • 0
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/22/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Fort Zumwalt South (0-0)NR
2. Collinsville (0-0)NR
3. Ladue (0-0)NR
4. Chaminade (0-0)NR
5. SLUH (0-0)NR
6. CBC (0-0)NR
7. Triad (0-0)NR
8. Mehlville (0-0)NR
9. Vianney (0-0)NR
10. Oakville (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Northwest Cedar Hill (0-0), Timberland (0-0), Seckman (0-0), Francis Howell (0-0), Liberty (Wentzville) (0-0), De Smet (0-0), Fort Zumwalt East (0-0), Mascoutah (0-0), Summit (0-0), Edwardsville (0-0)

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/22/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Althoff (0-0)NR
2. Whitfield (0-0)NR
3. John Burroughs (0-0)NR
4. St. Dominic (0-0)NR
5. Lutheran St. Charles (0-0)NR
6. Orchard Farm (0-0)NR
7. St. Pius X (0-0)NR
8. Civic Memorial (0-0)NR
9. Westminster (0-0)NR
10. Columbia (0-0)NR
On the bubble: MICDS (0-0), Freeburg (0-0), Alton Marquette (0-0), Affton (0-0), Carlinville (0-0), Union (0-0), Sullivan (0-0), Wesclin (0-0)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
