Area boys soccer rankings, Week 1

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/9/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (4-0)
|5
|2. Francis Howell Central (4-0)
|NR
|3. Summit (0-0)
|1
|4. De Smet (0-0)
|2
|5. Francis Howell (2-1)
|4
|6. Webster Groves (0-0)
|3
|7. Edwardsville (0-0)
|7
|8. Chaminade (0-0)
|6
|9. Liberty (Wentzville) (3-0)
|NR
|10. Northwest Cedar Hill (3-0)
|NR
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (2-0)
|9
|2. Priory (0-0)
|1
|3. John Burroughs (0-0)
|2
|4. Orchard Farm (2-1)
|3
|5. St. Pius X (2-0)
|NR
|6. Waterloo (0-0)
|4
|7. St. Mary's (0-0)
|7
|8. Whitfield (0-0)
|5
|9. Alton Marquette (0-0)
|6
|10. Duchesne (2-1)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
