Area boys soccer rankings, Week 2
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/16/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Fort Zumwalt South (7-0)1
2. Francis Howell Central (5-1)2
3. Summit (0-0)3
4. De Smet (0-0)4
5. Francis Howell (3-1)5
6. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-1)9
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (4-1)10
8. Chaminade (0-0)8
9. Edwardsville (0-0)7
10. Webster Groves (0-0)6
On the bubble: Seckman (3-1-2), Timberland (4-2), Francis Howell North (1-2), O'Fallon (0-0), CBC (0-0)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/16/2020 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Dominic (6-0)1
2. Priory (0-0)2
3. John Burroughs (0-0)3
4. Orchard Farm (3-1)4
5. St. Pius X (3-1)5
6. Waterloo (0-0)6
7. St. Mary's (0-0)7
8. Whitfield (0-0)8
9. Alton Marquette (0-0)9
10. Borgia (4-2)NR
On the bubble: Duchesne (3-2), St. Charles (4-2), Columbia (0-0), St. Charles West (3-2), Lutheran St. Charles (3-2-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
