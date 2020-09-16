Area boys soccer rankings, Week 2

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/16/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (7-0)
|1
|2. Francis Howell Central (5-1)
|2
|3. Summit (0-0)
|3
|4. De Smet (0-0)
|4
|5. Francis Howell (3-1)
|5
|6. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-1)
|9
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (4-1)
|10
|8. Chaminade (0-0)
|8
|9. Edwardsville (0-0)
|7
|10. Webster Groves (0-0)
|6
|On the bubble: Seckman (3-1-2), Timberland (4-2), Francis Howell North (1-2), O'Fallon (0-0), CBC (0-0)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (6-0)
|1
|2. Priory (0-0)
|2
|3. John Burroughs (0-0)
|3
|4. Orchard Farm (3-1)
|4
|5. St. Pius X (3-1)
|5
|6. Waterloo (0-0)
|6
|7. St. Mary's (0-0)
|7
|8. Whitfield (0-0)
|8
|9. Alton Marquette (0-0)
|9
|10. Borgia (4-2)
|NR
|On the bubble: Duchesne (3-2), St. Charles (4-2), Columbia (0-0), St. Charles West (3-2), Lutheran St. Charles (3-2-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
