Area boys soccer rankings, Week 2
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 2

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/8/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Francis Howell (3-1)2
2. Fort Zumwalt South (1-1)1
3. Edwardsville (7-1)5
4. CBC (1-0)NR
5. Francis Howell Central (3-0)3
6. Oakville (1-1)NR
7. De Smet (2-1)9
8. Mehlville (3-0)NR
9. Ladue (5-0)19
10. Triad (4-0-1)6
On the bubble: Liberty (Wentzville) (2-1), Collinsville (2-2-2), O'Fallon (5-1), SLUH (1-0-1), Timberland (2-1), Mascoutah (3-1), Summit (2-2), Lindbergh (1-1), Webster Groves (0-1-1), Marquette (2-0-1)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/8/2021 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Dominic (3-0)1
2. John Burroughs (3-1-1)5
3. Althoff (6-1)6
4. Orchard Farm (4-0)3
5. Civic Memorial (5-0)10
6. Whitfield (1-1)2
7. MICDS (2-1)4
8. Westminster (2-1)NR
9. Clayton (2-1)NR
10. Priory (1-2)9
On the bubble: Alton Marquette (3-5), St. Pius X (2-0), Carlinville (7-0), Waterloo (2-1), Mater Dei (5-3), Wesclin (4-1), Columbia (1-4), Union (2-1), St. Charles (2-2), Brentwood (2-0)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
