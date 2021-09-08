Area boys soccer rankings, Week 2

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/8/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Francis Howell (3-1)
|2
|2. Fort Zumwalt South (1-1)
|1
|3. Edwardsville (7-1)
|5
|4. CBC (1-0)
|NR
|5. Francis Howell Central (3-0)
|3
|6. Oakville (1-1)
|NR
|7. De Smet (2-1)
|9
|8. Mehlville (3-0)
|NR
|9. Ladue (5-0)
|19
|10. Triad (4-0-1)
|6
|On the bubble: Liberty (Wentzville) (2-1), Collinsville (2-2-2), O'Fallon (5-1), SLUH (1-0-1), Timberland (2-1), Mascoutah (3-1), Summit (2-2), Lindbergh (1-1), Webster Groves (0-1-1), Marquette (2-0-1)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (3-0)
|1
|2. John Burroughs (3-1-1)
|5
|3. Althoff (6-1)
|6
|4. Orchard Farm (4-0)
|3
|5. Civic Memorial (5-0)
|10
|6. Whitfield (1-1)
|2
|7. MICDS (2-1)
|4
|8. Westminster (2-1)
|NR
|9. Clayton (2-1)
|NR
|10. Priory (1-2)
|9
|On the bubble: Alton Marquette (3-5), St. Pius X (2-0), Carlinville (7-0), Waterloo (2-1), Mater Dei (5-3), Wesclin (4-1), Columbia (1-4), Union (2-1), St. Charles (2-2), Brentwood (2-0)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked