Area boys soccer rankings, Week 3

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/23/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (9-0)
|1
|2. Summit (0-0)
|3
|3. De Smet (0-0)
|4
|4. Francis Howell (5-2)
|5
|5. Francis Howell Central (8-1)
|2
|6. Liberty (Wentzville) (6-2)
|6
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (6-1)
|7
|8. Chaminade (0-0)
|8
|9. Edwardsville (0-0)
|9
|10. Webster Groves (0-0)
|10
|On the bubble: Seckman (4-2-2), Timberland (5-3), SLUH (0-0), O'Fallon (0-0), CBC (0-0)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (8-0)
|1
|2. Priory (0-0)
|2
|3. John Burroughs (0-0)
|3
|4. Orchard Farm (5-1)
|4
|5. St. Mary's (0-0)
|7
|6. St. Pius X (4-3)
|5
|7. Waterloo (0-0)
|6
|8. Whitfield (0-0)
|8
|9. St. Charles (6-2)
|NR
|10. Union (4-2-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Borgia (4-3), Alton Marquette (0-0), Columbia (0-0), St. Charles West (3-3), Lutheran St. Charles (4-4-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
