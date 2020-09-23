 Skip to main content
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 3
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 3

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/23/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Fort Zumwalt South (9-0)1
2. Summit (0-0)3
3. De Smet (0-0)4
4. Francis Howell (5-2)5
5. Francis Howell Central (8-1)2
6. Liberty (Wentzville) (6-2)6
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (6-1)7
8. Chaminade (0-0)8
9. Edwardsville (0-0)9
10. Webster Groves (0-0)10
On the bubble: Seckman (4-2-2), Timberland (5-3), SLUH (0-0), O'Fallon (0-0), CBC (0-0)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Dominic (8-0)1
2. Priory (0-0)2
3. John Burroughs (0-0)3
4. Orchard Farm (5-1)4
5. St. Mary's (0-0)7
6. St. Pius X (4-3)5
7. Waterloo (0-0)6
8. Whitfield (0-0)8
9. St. Charles (6-2)NR
10. Union (4-2-1)NR
On the bubble: Borgia (4-3), Alton Marquette (0-0), Columbia (0-0), St. Charles West (3-3), Lutheran St. Charles (4-4-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
