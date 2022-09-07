 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 3

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/7/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Collinsville (6-0)2
2. Ladue (5-1)3
3. SLUH (4-0)5
4. Francis Howell Central (4-0)NR
5. Vianney (4-1)9
6. Belleville East (5-0)NR
7. Liberty (Wentzville) (2-0-1)NR
8. CBC (3-3)NR
9. Chaminade (1-2)4
10. Francis Howell North (3-0-1)NR
On the bubble: O'Fallon (4-3-1), Triad (4-2), Eureka (3-1), Fort Zumwalt North (3-1-1), De Smet (2-0), Edwardsville (6-3), Northwest Cedar Hill (3-0), Oakville (2-1), Summit (2-3), Webster Groves (4-1-1)

Small schoolsLast Week
1. Althoff (5-1)1
2. John Burroughs (4-0)3
3. St. Dominic (1-1-1)4
4. Civic Memorial (7-1)8
5. Bayless (4-0)NR
6. Orchard Farm (2-2)6
7. Clayton (3-1)NR
8. Alton Marquette (4-1)13
9. St. Pius X (2-1)7
10. Columbia (3-2)10
On the bubble: St. Mary's (3-2), Whitfield (1-2), Affton (2-1), Carlinville (6-0), Westminster (2-1), Priory (2-2), MICDS (2-2), Gibault (3-3), Mater Dei (3-3-1), St. Charles (2-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
