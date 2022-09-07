Area boys soccer rankings, Week 3

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/7/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Collinsville (6-0)
|2
|2. Ladue (5-1)
|3
|3. SLUH (4-0)
|5
|4. Francis Howell Central (4-0)
|NR
|5. Vianney (4-1)
|9
|6. Belleville East (5-0)
|NR
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (2-0-1)
|NR
|8. CBC (3-3)
|NR
|9. Chaminade (1-2)
|4
|10. Francis Howell North (3-0-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: O'Fallon (4-3-1), Triad (4-2), Eureka (3-1), Fort Zumwalt North (3-1-1), De Smet (2-0), Edwardsville (6-3), Northwest Cedar Hill (3-0), Oakville (2-1), Summit (2-3), Webster Groves (4-1-1)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Althoff (5-1)
|1
|2. John Burroughs (4-0)
|3
|3. St. Dominic (1-1-1)
|4
|4. Civic Memorial (7-1)
|8
|5. Bayless (4-0)
|NR
|6. Orchard Farm (2-2)
|6
|7. Clayton (3-1)
|NR
|8. Alton Marquette (4-1)
|13
|9. St. Pius X (2-1)
|7
|10. Columbia (3-2)
|10
|On the bubble: St. Mary's (3-2), Whitfield (1-2), Affton (2-1), Carlinville (6-0), Westminster (2-1), Priory (2-2), MICDS (2-2), Gibault (3-3), Mater Dei (3-3-1), St. Charles (2-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked