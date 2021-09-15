Area boys soccer rankings, Week 3

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/15/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Francis Howell (6-1)
|1
|2. Fort Zumwalt South (4-1)
|2
|3. CBC (4-0)
|4
|4. Edwardsville (9-1-1)
|3
|5. Liberty (Wentzville) (4-1-1)
|11
|6. Francis Howell Central (5-1)
|5
|7. Ladue (6-0)
|9
|8. Mehlville (3-0)
|8
|9. Oakville (2-2-1)
|6
|10. Triad (6-0-1)
|10
|On the bubble: SLUH (4-0-1), Vianney (3-1-1), Northwest Cedar Hill (4-2), De Smet (2-2), Collinsville (4-3-2), Chaminade (2-1-2), O'Fallon (6-2), Timberland (5-2), Mascoutah (8-2), Kirkwood (3-1)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (5-0-2)
|1
|2. John Burroughs (5-1)
|2
|3. Orchard Farm (6-0)
|4
|4. Whitfield (3-1)
|6
|5. Althoff (7-3-1)
|3
|6. Civic Memorial (9-0)
|5
|7. MICDS (4-2)
|7
|8. Westminster (4-1)
|8
|9. Clayton (4-1)
|9
|10. Alton Marquette (5-5-1)
|11
|On the bubble: St. Pius X (4-1), Carlinville (9-1), Priory (1-4-1), Columbia (3-4-1), Waterloo (3-3), Union (4-2), Mater Dei (6-4), Wesclin (7-1), Affton (5-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked