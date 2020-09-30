Area boys soccer rankings, Week 4

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/30/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (11-0)
|1
|2. Summit (1-0)
|2
|3. De Smet (1-0)
|3
|4. Francis Howell (7-2)
|4
|5. Chaminade (1-0)
|8
|6. Liberty (Wentzville) (8-2)
|6
|7. Francis Howell Central (8-2)
|5
|8. Northwest Cedar Hill (8-2)
|7
|9. Eureka (1-0)
|NR
|10. Seckman (6-3-2)
|NR
|On the bubble: Mehlville (1-0), Oakville (1-0), Edwardsville (0-0), O'Fallon (0-0), SLUH (0-0)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (9-0)
|1
|2. Priory (1-0)
|2
|3. John Burroughs (0-0)
|3
|4. Orchard Farm (7-2)
|4
|5. St. Mary's (0-0)
|5
|6. Westminster (1-0)
|NR
|7. St. Charles (7-3)
|9
|8. Union (7-2-1)
|10
|9. Clayton (0-0-1)
|NR
|10. Waterloo (0-0)
|7
|On the bubble: Affton (1-0), Alton Marquette (0-0), Columbia (0-0), St. Charles West (4-4), Pacific (4-3-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
