Area boys soccer rankings, Week 4

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/22/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (7-1)
|2
|2. SLUH (7-0-1)
|11
|3. CBC (6-1)
|3
|4. Mehlville (4-0)
|8
|5. Marquette (4-1-1)
|NR
|6. Francis Howell (7-2-1)
|1
|7. Triad (9-0-1)
|10
|8. Collinsville (6-3-2)
|15
|9. Edwardsville (10-1-2)
|4
|10. Chaminade (3-1-2)
|16
|On the bubble: Liberty (Wentzville) (5-3-1), Ladue (6-2), Timberland (6-3), O'Fallon (7-2), Oakville (3-2-1), Mascoutah (9-2)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/22/2021
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (9-0-2)
|1
|2. John Burroughs (6-2)
|2
|3. Orchard Farm (8-0)
|3
|4. Whitfield (4-1)
|4
|5. Althoff (10-3-1)
|5
|6. MICDS (5-3)
|7
|7. Westminster (7-1)
|8
|8. Civic Memorial (9-1)
|6
|9. Affton (7-1)
|19
|10. Alton Marquette (6-6-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Clayton (4-3), Union (5-2), Mater Dei (8-5), St. Pius X (5-3), Columbia (6-4-1), Carlinville (10-2), Waterloo (4-4), Sullivan (6-3-1), Wesclin (10-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked