Area boys soccer rankings, Week 4

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/14/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Ladue (8-1)
|2
|2. Collinsville (7-1-1)
|1
|3. Vianney (6-1-1)
|5
|4. Francis Howell Central (6-1)
|4
|5. Belleville East (7-0)
|6
|6. Liberty (Wentzville) (4-0-2)
|7
|7. Webster Groves (5-1-2)
|20
|8. De Smet (5-0)
|15
|9. SLUH (4-2)
|3
|10. CBC (4-4)
|8
|On the bubble: Francis Howell North (4-1-1), Fort Zumwalt North (7-1), Triad (7-2), Northwest Cedar Hill (7-0), Lafayette (5-2), Eureka (5-1), Summit (3-4), O'Fallon (5-4-1), Chaminade (2-4), Lindbergh (4-2)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Althoff (8-1)
|1
|2. John Burroughs (6-1)
|2
|3. St. Dominic (2-2-2)
|3
|4. Civic Memorial (10-1)
|4
|5. Bayless (7-0)
|5
|6. Orchard Farm (5-2)
|6
|7. Alton Marquette (6-2)
|8
|8. Westminster (5-1)
|15
|9. Clayton (3-2)
|7
|10. Columbia (5-4)
|10
|On the bubble: Priory (3-4), St. Charles (4-2), Whitfield (2-2), St. Pius X (3-2), St. Mary's (3-4), Affton (4-2), Carlinville (7-1-1), Gibault (3-5), Freeburg (4-2-1), Borgia (3-3)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked