Area boys soccer rankings, Week 4

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/14/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Ladue (8-1)2
2. Collinsville (7-1-1)1
3. Vianney (6-1-1)5
4. Francis Howell Central (6-1)4
5. Belleville East (7-0)6
6. Liberty (Wentzville) (4-0-2)7
7. Webster Groves (5-1-2)20
8. De Smet (5-0)15
9. SLUH (4-2)3
10. CBC (4-4)8
On the bubble: Francis Howell North (4-1-1), Fort Zumwalt North (7-1), Triad (7-2), Northwest Cedar Hill (7-0), Lafayette (5-2), Eureka (5-1), Summit (3-4), O'Fallon (5-4-1), Chaminade (2-4), Lindbergh (4-2)

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/14/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Althoff (8-1)1
2. John Burroughs (6-1)2
3. St. Dominic (2-2-2)3
4. Civic Memorial (10-1)4
5. Bayless (7-0)5
6. Orchard Farm (5-2)6
7. Alton Marquette (6-2)8
8. Westminster (5-1)15
9. Clayton (3-2)7
10. Columbia (5-4)10
On the bubble: Priory (3-4), St. Charles (4-2), Whitfield (2-2), St. Pius X (3-2), St. Mary's (3-4), Affton (4-2), Carlinville (7-1-1), Gibault (3-5), Freeburg (4-2-1), Borgia (3-3)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
