Area boys soccer rankings, Week 5

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/29/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. SLUH (10-0-1)
|2
|2. CBC (9-1)
|3
|3. Fort Zumwalt South (8-2)
|1
|4. Mehlville (5-0)
|4
|5. Francis Howell (9-2-1)
|6
|6. Triad (11-0-1)
|7
|7. Collinsville (9-3-2)
|8
|8. Edwardsville (12-2-2)
|9
|9. Chaminade (5-2-2)
|10
|10. Marquette (5-2-1)
|5
|On the bubble: Liberty (Wentzville) (8-3-1), Ladue (9-2), Oakville (7-2-1), Timberland (7-4), O'Fallon (9-3), Mascoutah (12-2)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (11-0-2)
|1
|2. John Burroughs (8-2)
|2
|3. Althoff (13-3-1)
|5
|4. MICDS (7-4)
|6
|5. Westminster (8-2)
|7
|6. Orchard Farm (9-1)
|3
|7. Whitfield (4-2)
|4
|8. Civic Memorial (12-2)
|8
|9. Alton Marquette (9-6-1)
|10
|10. Union (6-2)
|12
|On the bubble: Affton (8-2), Clayton (5-4), Mater Dei (9-5-1), Columbia (8-5-1), St. Pius X (7-3), Carlinville (13-2), Wesclin (12-1-1), Sullivan (8-3-1), Waterloo (5-6)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked