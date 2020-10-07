Area boys soccer rankings, Week 5

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/7/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (13-0)
|1
|2. Chaminade (4-2)
|5
|3. Summit (2-1)
|2
|4. De Smet (2-1)
|3
|5. Francis Howell Central (10-2)
|7
|6. Francis Howell (7-4)
|4
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (9-3)
|6
|8. Lindbergh (3-0)
|NR
|9. SLUH (2-0)
|NR
|10. Northwest Cedar Hill (10-3)
|8
|On the bubble: Seckman (8-3-2), Edwardsville (0-0), O'Fallon (0-0), Fort Zumwalt West (8-6), Timberland (8-5), Webster Groves (2-1), Kirkwood (2-1), Marquette (2-1), Oakville (2-1)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/7/2020
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (12-0)
|1
|2. Priory (3-0)
|2
|3. John Burroughs (3-0)
|3
|4. Orchard Farm (9-2)
|4
|5. Union (11-2-1)
|8
|6. St. Charles (8-4)
|7
|7. Westminster (2-1)
|6
|8. Waterloo (0-0)
|10
|9. Affton (2-0)
|NR
|10. Alton Marquette (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Clayton (2-2), Lutheran North (2-1), Columbia (0-0), St. Charles West (5-5), Pacific (6-4-2), St. Mary's (0-1), Festus (6-5)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.