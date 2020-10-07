 Skip to main content
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 5
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 5

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/7/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Fort Zumwalt South (13-0)1
2. Chaminade (4-2)5
3. Summit (2-1)2
4. De Smet (2-1)3
5. Francis Howell Central (10-2)7
6. Francis Howell (7-4)4
7. Liberty (Wentzville) (9-3)6
8. Lindbergh (3-0)NR
9. SLUH (2-0)NR
10. Northwest Cedar Hill (10-3)8
On the bubble: Seckman (8-3-2), Edwardsville (0-0), O'Fallon (0-0), Fort Zumwalt West (8-6), Timberland (8-5), Webster Groves (2-1), Kirkwood (2-1), Marquette (2-1), Oakville (2-1)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Dominic (12-0)1
2. Priory (3-0)2
3. John Burroughs (3-0)3
4. Orchard Farm (9-2)4
5. Union (11-2-1)8
6. St. Charles (8-4)7
7. Westminster (2-1)6
8. Waterloo (0-0)10
9. Affton (2-0)NR
10. Alton Marquette (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Clayton (2-2), Lutheran North (2-1), Columbia (0-0), St. Charles West (5-5), Pacific (6-4-2), St. Mary's (0-1), Festus (6-5)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
