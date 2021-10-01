Area boys soccer rankings, Week 5

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/1/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. SLUH (12-0-2)
|2
|2. CBC (11-1)
|3
|3. Fort Zumwalt South (10-2-1)
|1
|4. Mehlville (6-1)
|4
|5. Francis Howell (10-2-1)
|6
|6. Triad (13-0-1)
|7
|7. Collinsville (11-3-2)
|8
|8. Edwardsville (13-2-2)
|9
|9. Chaminade (7-3-2)
|10
|10. Marquette (6-2-1)
|5
|On the bubble: Liberty (Wentzville) (9-3-2), Ladue (10-2-1), Oakville (8-2-1), Timberland (8-5), O'Fallon (10-4), Mascoutah (12-2)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (11-1-2)
|1
|2. John Burroughs (8-2-1)
|2
|3. Althoff (14-3-1)
|5
|4. MICDS (9-4)
|6
|5. Westminster (10-2)
|7
|6. Orchard Farm (10-2)
|3
|7. Whitfield (6-2)
|4
|8. Civic Memorial (14-2)
|8
|9. Alton Marquette (10-6-1)
|10
|10. Union (7-3)
|12
|On the bubble: Affton (8-3), Clayton (5-5), Mater Dei (10-5-1), Columbia (8-6-1), St. Pius X (7-5), Carlinville (14-2), Wesclin (13-1-1), Sullivan (8-4-1), Waterloo (6-7)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked