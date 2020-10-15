Area boys soccer rankings, Week 6

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/15/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (15-3)
|1
|2. De Smet (3-1)
|4
|3. Francis Howell Central (12-3)
|5
|4. Francis Howell (11-5)
|6
|5. Lindbergh (7-0)
|8
|6. Liberty (Wentzville) (10-4)
|7
|7. SLUH (4-0)
|9
|8. Marquette (4-2)
|NR
|9. Northwest Cedar Hill (11-6)
|10
|10. Parkway North (4-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Chaminade (5-4), Summit (3-3), Edwardsville (0-0), O'Fallon (0-0), Fort Zumwalt West (9-6), Timberland (10-6), Webster Groves (4-2), Kirkwood (4-2), Seckman (8-4-2), Oakville (4-2)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (14-0)
|1
|2. John Burroughs (7-0)
|3
|3. Priory (4-2)
|2
|4. Orchard Farm (11-2)
|4
|5. Union (13-3-1)
|5
|6. St. Charles (10-4)
|6
|7. St. Mary's (2-1)
|NR
|8. Waterloo (0-0)
|8
|9. O'Fallon Christian (7-6)
|NR
|10. Alton Marquette (0-0)
|10
|On the bubble: Westminster (4-3), Lutheran North (2-4), Columbia (0-0), Affton (2-3), St. Charles West (5-7), Pacific (6-5-2), Festus (6-7)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
