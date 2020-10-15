 Skip to main content
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 6
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 6

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/15/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Fort Zumwalt South (15-3)1
2. De Smet (3-1)4
3. Francis Howell Central (12-3)5
4. Francis Howell (11-5)6
5. Lindbergh (7-0)8
6. Liberty (Wentzville) (10-4)7
7. SLUH (4-0)9
8. Marquette (4-2)NR
9. Northwest Cedar Hill (11-6)10
10. Parkway North (4-0)NR
On the bubble: Chaminade (5-4), Summit (3-3), Edwardsville (0-0), O'Fallon (0-0), Fort Zumwalt West (9-6), Timberland (10-6), Webster Groves (4-2), Kirkwood (4-2), Seckman (8-4-2), Oakville (4-2)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/15/2020 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Dominic (14-0)1
2. John Burroughs (7-0)3
3. Priory (4-2)2
4. Orchard Farm (11-2)4
5. Union (13-3-1)5
6. St. Charles (10-4)6
7. St. Mary's (2-1)NR
8. Waterloo (0-0)8
9. O'Fallon Christian (7-6)NR
10. Alton Marquette (0-0)10
On the bubble: Westminster (4-3), Lutheran North (2-4), Columbia (0-0), Affton (2-3), St. Charles West (5-7), Pacific (6-5-2), Festus (6-7)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
