Area boys soccer rankings, Week 6

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/28/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Webster Groves (10-1-2)3
2. Collinsville (11-2-1)1
3. Ladue (9-3)2
4. Belleville East (10-2)4
5. CBC (9-5)6
6. De Smet (7-3)7
7. Summit (8-4)17
8. SLUH (9-3)10
9. Vianney (8-3-2)9
10. Triad (12-2)12
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt East (8-3), Fort Zumwalt North (8-2), Liberty (Wentzville) (6-3-2), Northwest Cedar Hill (12-1), Edwardsville (10-4-1), Oakville (8-3-1), Francis Howell Central (7-3), Eureka (8-3), Chaminade (5-6-1), Troy Buchanan (7-4)

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/28/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Althoff (14-1)1
2. Orchard Farm (9-2)4
3. Whitfield (6-2)10
4. John Burroughs (9-3)2
5. Bayless (10-1)3
6. Westminster (8-4)5
7. St. Dominic (4-5-2)6
8. Civic Memorial (15-3)7
9. Alton Marquette (9-4)8
10. Columbia (11-4-1)9
On the bubble: Freeburg (8-3-1), Clayton (6-4), St. Charles West (6-5), Affton (6-2-2), Wesclin (10-4-1), St. Mary's (6-6), DuBourg (6-6), Father McGivney (8-6-1), Valley Park (8-3)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
