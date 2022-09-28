Area boys soccer rankings, Week 6

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/28/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Webster Groves (10-1-2)
|3
|2. Collinsville (11-2-1)
|1
|3. Ladue (9-3)
|2
|4. Belleville East (10-2)
|4
|5. CBC (9-5)
|6
|6. De Smet (7-3)
|7
|7. Summit (8-4)
|17
|8. SLUH (9-3)
|10
|9. Vianney (8-3-2)
|9
|10. Triad (12-2)
|12
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt East (8-3), Fort Zumwalt North (8-2), Liberty (Wentzville) (6-3-2), Northwest Cedar Hill (12-1), Edwardsville (10-4-1), Oakville (8-3-1), Francis Howell Central (7-3), Eureka (8-3), Chaminade (5-6-1), Troy Buchanan (7-4)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Althoff (14-1)
|1
|2. Orchard Farm (9-2)
|4
|3. Whitfield (6-2)
|10
|4. John Burroughs (9-3)
|2
|5. Bayless (10-1)
|3
|6. Westminster (8-4)
|5
|7. St. Dominic (4-5-2)
|6
|8. Civic Memorial (15-3)
|7
|9. Alton Marquette (9-4)
|8
|10. Columbia (11-4-1)
|9
|On the bubble: Freeburg (8-3-1), Clayton (6-4), St. Charles West (6-5), Affton (6-2-2), Wesclin (10-4-1), St. Mary's (6-6), DuBourg (6-6), Father McGivney (8-6-1), Valley Park (8-3)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked