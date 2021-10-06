Area boys soccer rankings, Week 6

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/6/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. CBC (12-1)
|2
|2. Chaminade (9-3-2)
|9
|3. SLUH (13-1-1)
|1
|4. Fort Zumwalt South (10-3)
|3
|5. Mehlville (8-1)
|4
|6. Triad (16-0-1)
|6
|7. Collinsville (13-3-2)
|7
|8. Francis Howell (10-3-1)
|5
|9. Liberty (Wentzville) (11-3-2)
|11
|10. Edwardsville (13-3-2)
|8
|On the bubble: Ladue (12-2-1), Marquette (6-2-1), Timberland (10-5), O'Fallon (11-5), Oakville (9-2-1), Mascoutah (12-3), Seckman (11-3), Kirkwood (7-3)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/6/2021
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Althoff (16-4-2)
|3
|2. MICDS (10-4)
|4
|3. St. Dominic (11-2-2)
|1
|4. John Burroughs (8-3-1)
|2
|5. Westminster (10-3)
|5
|6. Orchard Farm (11-2)
|6
|7. Whitfield (7-2)
|7
|8. Civic Memorial (15-2)
|8
|9. Alton Marquette (10-7-1)
|9
|10. Affton (10-3)
|11
|On the bubble: Union (8-3), Mater Dei (13-5-1), Columbia (9-6-2), Carlinville (16-2), Wesclin (14-2-2), Pacific (9-7), Waterloo (8-7), Sullivan (8-5-1), Freeburg (11-9-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked