 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 6
0 comments

Area boys soccer rankings, Week 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/6/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. CBC (12-1)2
2. Chaminade (9-3-2)9
3. SLUH (13-1-1)1
4. Fort Zumwalt South (10-3)3
5. Mehlville (8-1)4
6. Triad (16-0-1)6
7. Collinsville (13-3-2)7
8. Francis Howell (10-3-1)5
9. Liberty (Wentzville) (11-3-2)11
10. Edwardsville (13-3-2)8
On the bubble: Ladue (12-2-1), Marquette (6-2-1), Timberland (10-5), O'Fallon (11-5), Oakville (9-2-1), Mascoutah (12-3), Seckman (11-3), Kirkwood (7-3)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/6/2021 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Althoff (16-4-2)3
2. MICDS (10-4)4
3. St. Dominic (11-2-2)1
4. John Burroughs (8-3-1)2
5. Westminster (10-3)5
6. Orchard Farm (11-2)6
7. Whitfield (7-2)7
8. Civic Memorial (15-2)8
9. Alton Marquette (10-7-1)9
10. Affton (10-3)11
On the bubble: Union (8-3), Mater Dei (13-5-1), Columbia (9-6-2), Carlinville (16-2), Wesclin (14-2-2), Pacific (9-7), Waterloo (8-7), Sullivan (8-5-1), Freeburg (11-9-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: ‘Go crazy, folks!’ Tonight’s Cardinals-Dodgers wild card game rekindles memories of Ozzie’s iconic walk-off homer

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News