Area boys soccer rankings, Week 7
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 7

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/21/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. De Smet (5-1)2
2. Fort Zumwalt South (16-3)1
3. Francis Howell (13-5)4
4. Francis Howell Central (13-4)3
5. Fort Zumwalt West (11-6)NR
6. Liberty (Wentzville) (10-4)6
7. Lindbergh (8-1)5
8. SLUH (5-2)7
9. Lafayette (7-4)NR
10. Ladue (5-2)NR
On the bubble: Chaminade (7-5), Seckman (9-4-2), Marquette (4-3), Fort Zumwalt East (10-7), Northwest Cedar Hill (12-8), Timberland (12-7), Webster Groves (5-3), Parkway North (6-2), Edwardsville (0-0), O'Fallon (0-0)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/21/2020 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Dominic (16-1)1
2. John Burroughs (7-0)2
3. Orchard Farm (12-2)4
4. Union (16-3-1)5
5. St. Charles (10-4)6
6. Priory (6-3)3
7. St. Mary's (2-1)7
8. Waterloo (0-0)8
9. Lutheran South (6-3)NR
10. Alton Marquette (0-0)10
On the bubble: O'Fallon Christian (8-7), Lutheran St. Charles (10-7-1), Columbia (0-0), Affton (2-3), Pacific (6-6-2), Festus (7-7)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
