Area boys soccer rankings, Week 7

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/21/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. De Smet (5-1)
|2
|2. Fort Zumwalt South (16-3)
|1
|3. Francis Howell (13-5)
|4
|4. Francis Howell Central (13-4)
|3
|5. Fort Zumwalt West (11-6)
|NR
|6. Liberty (Wentzville) (10-4)
|6
|7. Lindbergh (8-1)
|5
|8. SLUH (5-2)
|7
|9. Lafayette (7-4)
|NR
|10. Ladue (5-2)
|NR
|On the bubble: Chaminade (7-5), Seckman (9-4-2), Marquette (4-3), Fort Zumwalt East (10-7), Northwest Cedar Hill (12-8), Timberland (12-7), Webster Groves (5-3), Parkway North (6-2), Edwardsville (0-0), O'Fallon (0-0)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (16-1)
|1
|2. John Burroughs (7-0)
|2
|3. Orchard Farm (12-2)
|4
|4. Union (16-3-1)
|5
|5. St. Charles (10-4)
|6
|6. Priory (6-3)
|3
|7. St. Mary's (2-1)
|7
|8. Waterloo (0-0)
|8
|9. Lutheran South (6-3)
|NR
|10. Alton Marquette (0-0)
|10
|On the bubble: O'Fallon Christian (8-7), Lutheran St. Charles (10-7-1), Columbia (0-0), Affton (2-3), Pacific (6-6-2), Festus (7-7)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
