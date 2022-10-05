 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 7

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/5/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Webster Groves (13-1-2)1
2. Collinsville (14-2-2)2
3. De Smet (10-3)6
4. SLUH (12-3)8
5. CBC (10-6)5
6. Belleville East (11-3)4
7. Summit (9-5)7
8. Triad (15-2)10
9. Fort Zumwalt East (10-3)11
10. Ladue (10-5)3
On the bubble: Northwest Cedar Hill (15-1), Vianney (8-5-2), Fort Zumwalt North (8-4), Chaminade (9-6-1), Liberty (Wentzville) (7-4-2), Francis Howell Central (9-3), Oakville (8-4-1), Lindbergh (8-4), Marquette (6-3), Eureka (8-5)

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/5/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Althoff (19-1)1
2. Whitfield (8-2)3
3. Orchard Farm (11-3)2
4. John Burroughs (10-3)4
5. Westminster (10-4)6
6. Civic Memorial (18-4)8
7. Alton Marquette (12-5)9
8. Bayless (11-3)5
9. Columbia (14-6-1)10
10. St. Dominic (5-7-2)7
On the bubble: Freeburg (12-3-1), Clayton (7-5), Priory (5-9), St. Mary's (7-7), Affton (8-3-2), Wesclin (11-6-1), Father McGivney (12-6-1), DuBourg (7-7), Valley Park (11-4), Pacific (7-7)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
News