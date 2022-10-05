Area boys soccer rankings, Week 7

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/5/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Webster Groves (13-1-2)
|1
|2. Collinsville (14-2-2)
|2
|3. De Smet (10-3)
|6
|4. SLUH (12-3)
|8
|5. CBC (10-6)
|5
|6. Belleville East (11-3)
|4
|7. Summit (9-5)
|7
|8. Triad (15-2)
|10
|9. Fort Zumwalt East (10-3)
|11
|10. Ladue (10-5)
|3
|On the bubble: Northwest Cedar Hill (15-1), Vianney (8-5-2), Fort Zumwalt North (8-4), Chaminade (9-6-1), Liberty (Wentzville) (7-4-2), Francis Howell Central (9-3), Oakville (8-4-1), Lindbergh (8-4), Marquette (6-3), Eureka (8-5)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Althoff (19-1)
|1
|2. Whitfield (8-2)
|3
|3. Orchard Farm (11-3)
|2
|4. John Burroughs (10-3)
|4
|5. Westminster (10-4)
|6
|6. Civic Memorial (18-4)
|8
|7. Alton Marquette (12-5)
|9
|8. Bayless (11-3)
|5
|9. Columbia (14-6-1)
|10
|10. St. Dominic (5-7-2)
|7
|On the bubble: Freeburg (12-3-1), Clayton (7-5), Priory (5-9), St. Mary's (7-7), Affton (8-3-2), Wesclin (11-6-1), Father McGivney (12-6-1), DuBourg (7-7), Valley Park (11-4), Pacific (7-7)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked