Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/13/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. SLUH (16-1-1)
|3
|2. Chaminade (10-3-3)
|2
|3. CBC (12-3-1)
|1
|4. Fort Zumwalt South (14-3)
|4
|5. Mehlville (10-1)
|5
|6. Triad (18-0-1)
|6
|7. Collinsville (16-3-2)
|7
|8. Francis Howell (13-4-1)
|8
|9. Liberty (Wentzville) (12-4-2)
|9
|10. Edwardsville (14-3-3)
|10
|On the bubble: Ladue (15-3-1), Marquette (9-3-1), De Smet (6-6-1), O'Fallon (12-6), Timberland (12-6), Northwest Cedar Hill (12-6), Mascoutah (13-4-1), Seckman (12-4), Oakville (9-4-1), Ritenour (8-6)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Althoff (19-4-2)
|1
|2. MICDS (11-4)
|2
|3. St. Dominic (12-2-2)
|3
|4. John Burroughs (11-3-1)
|4
|5. Westminster (12-4)
|5
|6. Whitfield (9-3)
|7
|7. Orchard Farm (12-3)
|6
|8. Civic Memorial (17-3)
|8
|9. Alton Marquette (11-7-1)
|9
|10. Affton (13-3)
|10
|On the bubble: Union (10-4), Mater Dei (14-5-2), Columbia (10-7-2), Carlinville (16-2), Wesclin (15-2-2), Lutheran St. Charles (13-5), Sullivan (10-5-1), Freeburg (12-9-1), Waterloo (9-9)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked