Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/13/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. SLUH (16-1-1)3
2. Chaminade (10-3-3)2
3. CBC (12-3-1)1
4. Fort Zumwalt South (14-3)4
5. Mehlville (10-1)5
6. Triad (18-0-1)6
7. Collinsville (16-3-2)7
8. Francis Howell (13-4-1)8
9. Liberty (Wentzville) (12-4-2)9
10. Edwardsville (14-3-3)10
On the bubble: Ladue (15-3-1), Marquette (9-3-1), De Smet (6-6-1), O'Fallon (12-6), Timberland (12-6), Northwest Cedar Hill (12-6), Mascoutah (13-4-1), Seckman (12-4), Oakville (9-4-1), Ritenour (8-6)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/13/2021 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Althoff (19-4-2)1
2. MICDS (11-4)2
3. St. Dominic (12-2-2)3
4. John Burroughs (11-3-1)4
5. Westminster (12-4)5
6. Whitfield (9-3)7
7. Orchard Farm (12-3)6
8. Civic Memorial (17-3)8
9. Alton Marquette (11-7-1)9
10. Affton (13-3)10
On the bubble: Union (10-4), Mater Dei (14-5-2), Columbia (10-7-2), Carlinville (16-2), Wesclin (15-2-2), Lutheran St. Charles (13-5), Sullivan (10-5-1), Freeburg (12-9-1), Waterloo (9-9)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
