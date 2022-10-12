Area boys soccer rankings, Week 8

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/12/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. SLUH (15-3)
|4
|2. De Smet (10-3)
|3
|3. Webster Groves (14-2-2)
|1
|4. Collinsville (15-3-2)
|2
|5. Fort Zumwalt East (12-3)
|9
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (18-1)
|11
|7. Chaminade (12-6-1)
|14
|8. Belleville East (11-4)
|6
|9. Triad (15-3)
|8
|10. Ladue (13-6)
|10
|On the bubble: Summit (10-6), Lindbergh (10-5), Vianney (10-6-2), Fort Zumwalt North (10-5), O'Fallon (10-7-2), Edwardsville (13-5-2), Marquette (7-3), CBC (10-9), Liberty (Wentzville) (9-5-2), Oakville (10-4-1)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Althoff (21-1)
|1
|2. Whitfield (11-2)
|2
|3. Westminster (13-4)
|5
|4. Orchard Farm (12-5)
|3
|5. John Burroughs (10-5)
|4
|6. Civic Memorial (20-4)
|6
|7. Alton Marquette (15-5)
|7
|8. Bayless (15-4)
|8
|9. Columbia (14-6-1)
|9
|10. St. Dominic (8-7-2)
|10
|On the bubble: Freeburg (13-3-1), Clayton (9-6), Priory (8-9), Father McGivney (13-7-1), St. Charles West (8-8-1), St. Mary's (8-9), Affton (10-4-2), DuBourg (8-7), Pacific (8-7), Brentwood (9-6)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked