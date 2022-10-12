 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 8

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/12/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. SLUH (15-3)4
2. De Smet (10-3)3
3. Webster Groves (14-2-2)1
4. Collinsville (15-3-2)2
5. Fort Zumwalt East (12-3)9
6. Northwest Cedar Hill (18-1)11
7. Chaminade (12-6-1)14
8. Belleville East (11-4)6
9. Triad (15-3)8
10. Ladue (13-6)10
On the bubble: Summit (10-6), Lindbergh (10-5), Vianney (10-6-2), Fort Zumwalt North (10-5), O'Fallon (10-7-2), Edwardsville (13-5-2), Marquette (7-3), CBC (10-9), Liberty (Wentzville) (9-5-2), Oakville (10-4-1)

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/12/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Althoff (21-1)1
2. Whitfield (11-2)2
3. Westminster (13-4)5
4. Orchard Farm (12-5)3
5. John Burroughs (10-5)4
6. Civic Memorial (20-4)6
7. Alton Marquette (15-5)7
8. Bayless (15-4)8
9. Columbia (14-6-1)9
10. St. Dominic (8-7-2)10
On the bubble: Freeburg (13-3-1), Clayton (9-6), Priory (8-9), Father McGivney (13-7-1), St. Charles West (8-8-1), St. Mary's (8-9), Affton (10-4-2), DuBourg (8-7), Pacific (8-7), Brentwood (9-6)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
