Area boys soccer rankings, Week 9

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/19/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. SLUH (17-3)
|1
|2. De Smet (13-3)
|2
|3. Webster Groves (15-3-2)
|3
|4. Collinsville (16-3-2)
|4
|5. Chaminade (15-6-1)
|7
|6. Fort Zumwalt East (13-4)
|5
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-3)
|6
|8. Belleville East (12-5)
|8
|9. Triad (16-3)
|9
|10. Vianney (13-6-2)
|13
|On the bubble: Summit (12-6), Ladue (13-7), Lindbergh (11-6), Fort Zumwalt North (14-5), Lafayette (12-7), Liberty (Wentzville) (11-5-2), Marquette (8-6), CBC (10-9), Oakville (10-6-1), Francis Howell Central (12-5)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/19/2022
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Althoff (24-1)
|1
|2. Whitfield (14-2)
|2
|3. Westminster (15-4)
|5
|4. Orchard Farm (15-5)
|3
|5. Civic Memorial (22-4)
|6
|6. John Burroughs (11-6)
|5
|7. Alton Marquette (16-5)
|7
|8. Columbia (17-6-1)
|9
|9. Clayton (12-6)
|12
|10. Priory (10-9)
|13
|On the bubble: Bayless (16-5), Affton (13-4-2), St. Dominic (9-9-2), Freeburg (13-4-1), Father McGivney (15-8-1), St. Mary's (9-9), DuBourg (10-7), Pacific (9-8), Lutheran St. Charles (12-9), Union (10-6)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked