Area boys soccer rankings, Week 9

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/19/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. SLUH (17-3)1
2. De Smet (13-3)2
3. Webster Groves (15-3-2)3
4. Collinsville (16-3-2)4
5. Chaminade (15-6-1)7
6. Fort Zumwalt East (13-4)5
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-3)6
8. Belleville East (12-5)8
9. Triad (16-3)9
10. Vianney (13-6-2)13
On the bubble: Summit (12-6), Ladue (13-7), Lindbergh (11-6), Fort Zumwalt North (14-5), Lafayette (12-7), Liberty (Wentzville) (11-5-2), Marquette (8-6), CBC (10-9), Oakville (10-6-1), Francis Howell Central (12-5)

Small schoolsLast Week
1. Althoff (24-1)1
2. Whitfield (14-2)2
3. Westminster (15-4)5
4. Orchard Farm (15-5)3
5. Civic Memorial (22-4)6
6. John Burroughs (11-6)5
7. Alton Marquette (16-5)7
8. Columbia (17-6-1)9
9. Clayton (12-6)12
10. Priory (10-9)13
On the bubble: Bayless (16-5), Affton (13-4-2), St. Dominic (9-9-2), Freeburg (13-4-1), Father McGivney (15-8-1), St. Mary's (9-9), DuBourg (10-7), Pacific (9-8), Lutheran St. Charles (12-9), Union (10-6)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
