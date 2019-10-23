Team up with us for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/23/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. Summit (19-0-1)1
2. Fort Zumwalt South (21-1)2
3. Triad (18-2-3)3
4. Edwardsville (16-4-1)4
5. SLUH (15-5-1)6
6. Chaminade (12-9)5
7. Eureka (13-6)8
8. Webster Groves (13-6)9
9. Lafayette (15-5-1)10
10. De Smet (11-4-1)NR
On the bubble: Kirkwood (16-4), O'Fallon (14-4-1), Hillsboro (14-4-1), Northwest Cedar Hill (13-7), Fort Zumwalt North (14-5), Holt (11-6-1), Lindbergh (11-8-1), Francis Howell (14-4-1), Pattonville (12-6), Liberty (Wentzville) (14-7-1)
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. John Burroughs (16-1-1)1
2. Orchard Farm (17-0)2
3. Waterloo (19-3-3)3
4. Clayton (13-5-1)4
5. Alton Marquette (16-3-5)5
6. Columbia (15-4-4)7
7. Priory (14-4)8
8. St. Mary's (11-5-1)6
9. MICDS (13-6)9
10. Westminster (13-6)NR
On the bubble: St. Charles West (11-7), Althoff (11-8-1), Father McGivney (13-10-1), Jerseyville (17-7), Mater Dei (17-7), Civic Memorial (18-7), O'Fallon Christian (11-8-1), University City (16-5), Union (14-6), Pacific (11-5)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked