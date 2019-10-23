|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/23/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. Summit (19-0-1)
|1
|2. Fort Zumwalt South (21-1)
|2
|3. Triad (18-2-3)
|3
|4. Edwardsville (16-4-1)
|4
|5. SLUH (15-5-1)
|6
|6. Chaminade (12-9)
|5
|7. Eureka (13-6)
|8
|8. Webster Groves (13-6)
|9
|9. Lafayette (15-5-1)
|10
|10. De Smet (11-4-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Kirkwood (16-4), O'Fallon (14-4-1), Hillsboro (14-4-1), Northwest Cedar Hill (13-7), Fort Zumwalt North (14-5), Holt (11-6-1), Lindbergh (11-8-1), Francis Howell (14-4-1), Pattonville (12-6), Liberty (Wentzville) (14-7-1)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/23/2019
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. John Burroughs (16-1-1)
|1
|2. Orchard Farm (17-0)
|2
|3. Waterloo (19-3-3)
|3
|4. Clayton (13-5-1)
|4
|5. Alton Marquette (16-3-5)
|5
|6. Columbia (15-4-4)
|7
|7. Priory (14-4)
|8
|8. St. Mary's (11-5-1)
|6
|9. MICDS (13-6)
|9
|10. Westminster (13-6)
|NR
|On the bubble: St. Charles West (11-7), Althoff (11-8-1), Father McGivney (13-10-1), Jerseyville (17-7), Mater Dei (17-7), Civic Memorial (18-7), O'Fallon Christian (11-8-1), University City (16-5), Union (14-6), Pacific (11-5)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked