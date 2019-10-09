|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/9/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. Summit (14-0-1)
|1
|2. Fort Zumwalt South (14-1)
|2
|3. Triad (15-1-3)
|4
|4. Chaminade (9-5)
|3
|5. Edwardsville (16-3)
|6
|6. Kirkwood (12-2)
|7
|7. Eureka (10-4)
|8
|8. Webster Groves (11-4)
|9
|9. Lafayette (11-4-1)
|10
|10. De Smet (7-4-1)
|5
|On the bubble: SLUH (13-4-1), O'Fallon (11-4-1), Hillsboro (11-3-1), Northwest Cedar Hill (10-5), Fort Zumwalt North (12-3), Pattonville (10-6), Mascoutah (11-7-2), Francis Howell (8-3-1), Holt (7-3-1), Liberty (Wentzville) (11-5)
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. John Burroughs (12-0)
|1
|2. Clayton (12-1-1)
|2
|3. Orchard Farm (12-0)
|5
|4. Waterloo (15-3-3)
|7
|5. Alton Marquette (13-3-5)
|3
|6. St. Mary's (10-3-1)
|4
|7. Columbia (12-4-3)
|6
|8. MICDS (10-4)
|9
|9. Pacific (10-4)
|NR
|10. St. Charles West (10-4)
|NR
|On the bubble: Althoff (9-7-1), Jerseyville (15-5), Priory (9-4), Westminster (9-5), Mater Dei (14-5), Civic Memorial (15-6), O'Fallon Christian (9-5-1), University City (11-5), Union (12-3-1), Father McGivney (11-8)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked