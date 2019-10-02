Today only! Join for $3
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/2/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. Summit (10-0-1)3
2. Fort Zumwalt South (12-1)4
3. Chaminade (8-3)7
4. Triad (13-1-2)2
5. De Smet (7-2-1)1
6. Edwardsville (14-3)5
7. Kirkwood (9-1)8
8. Eureka (9-2)6
9. Webster Groves (8-3)9
10. Lafayette (9-3-1)10
On the bubble: SLUH (10-4), CBC (7-6-1), Vianney (6-7-1), O'Fallon (9-3-1), Lindbergh (7-4-1), Hillsboro (7-3-1), Northwest Cedar Hill (9-5), Fort Zumwalt North (11-2), Francis Howell (6-3-1), Mascoutah (11-5-2)
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. John Burroughs (10-0)1
2. Clayton (10-0)2
3. Alton Marquette (12-2-4)3
4. St. Mary's (9-1-1)4
5. Orchard Farm (9-0)7
6. Columbia (11-3-3)5
7. Waterloo (12-3-2)6
8. Union (8-2)8
9. MICDS (10-3)9
10. Mater Dei (11-5)10
On the bubble: Althoff (8-6-1), Jerseyville (12-4), Civic Memorial (11-5), Westminster (8-4), St. Charles West (8-3), Father McGivney (10-6), University City (8-5), Pacific (7-3), Borgia (6-7), St. Pius X (5-5-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked