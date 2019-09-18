Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/18/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. De Smet (5-0)1
2. Triad (9-0-1)8
3. Fort Zumwalt South (7-1)4
4. Edwardsville (8-3)9
5. Chaminade (4-3)2
6. Mehlville (3-0-1)NR
7. Vianney (4-3)3
8. O'Fallon (6-1-1)NR
9. Lindbergh (5-1)NR
10. Kirkwood (4-1)10
On the bubble: CBC (3-3), Webster Groves (4-1), Francis Howell (4-2), Eureka (6-2), Washington (3-2), Hillsboro (4-0-1), SLUH (5-3), Fort Zumwalt North (5-2), Lafayette (4-2), Mascoutah (8-3-1)
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. John Burroughs (6-0)1
2. Summit (6-0)NR
3. Alton Marquette (8-1-4)2
4. St. Mary's (6-1)3
5. Columbia (8-1-2)4
6. Waterloo (10-2)9
7. Union (4-0)NR
8. Althoff (5-4)5
9. Ladue (7-4)6
10. Mater Dei (6-3)NR
On the bubble: Clayton (4-0), Orchard Farm (4-0), MICDS (5-2), Jerseyville (8-3), Priory (5-2), Father McGivney (6-4), Westminster (4-3), University City (5-3), St. Pius X (3-2-1), St. Charles West (2-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked