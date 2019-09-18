|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/18/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. De Smet (5-0)
|1
|2. Triad (9-0-1)
|8
|3. Fort Zumwalt South (7-1)
|4
|4. Edwardsville (8-3)
|9
|5. Chaminade (4-3)
|2
|6. Mehlville (3-0-1)
|NR
|7. Vianney (4-3)
|3
|8. O'Fallon (6-1-1)
|NR
|9. Lindbergh (5-1)
|NR
|10. Kirkwood (4-1)
|10
|On the bubble: CBC (3-3), Webster Groves (4-1), Francis Howell (4-2), Eureka (6-2), Washington (3-2), Hillsboro (4-0-1), SLUH (5-3), Fort Zumwalt North (5-2), Lafayette (4-2), Mascoutah (8-3-1)
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. John Burroughs (6-0)
|1
|2. Summit (6-0)
|NR
|3. Alton Marquette (8-1-4)
|2
|4. St. Mary's (6-1)
|3
|5. Columbia (8-1-2)
|4
|6. Waterloo (10-2)
|9
|7. Union (4-0)
|NR
|8. Althoff (5-4)
|5
|9. Ladue (7-4)
|6
|10. Mater Dei (6-3)
|NR
|On the bubble: Clayton (4-0), Orchard Farm (4-0), MICDS (5-2), Jerseyville (8-3), Priory (5-2), Father McGivney (6-4), Westminster (4-3), University City (5-3), St. Pius X (3-2-1), St. Charles West (2-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked