STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/16/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. Summit (16-0-1)1
2. Fort Zumwalt South (18-1)2
3. Triad (17-1-3)3
4. Edwardsville (16-4-1)5
5. Chaminade (12-6)4
6. SLUH (14-4-1)NR
7. Kirkwood (13-3)6
8. Eureka (12-5)7
9. Webster Groves (12-5)8
10. Lafayette (13-4-1)9
On the bubble: De Smet (8-4-1), O'Fallon (13-4-1), Hillsboro (13-3-1), Northwest Cedar Hill (11-7), Fort Zumwalt North (13-4), Holt (11-3-1), Lindbergh (9-6-1), Francis Howell (10-4-1), Pattonville (11-6), Liberty (Wentzville) (11-7-1)
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. John Burroughs (14-1-1)1
2. Orchard Farm (14-0)3
3. Waterloo (17-3-3)4
4. Clayton (12-3-1)2
5. Alton Marquette (14-3-5)5
6. St. Mary's (11-4-1)6
7. Columbia (13-4-3)7
8. Priory (12-4)NR
9. MICDS (11-6)8
10. St. Charles West (10-5)10
On the bubble: Jerseyville (16-6), Althoff (11-7-1), Pacific (11-4), Westminster (11-6), Mater Dei (16-6), Civic Memorial (16-7), O'Fallon Christian (10-7-1), University City (13-5), Union (12-5), Father McGivney (12-9)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked