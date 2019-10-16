|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/16/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. Summit (16-0-1)
|1
|2. Fort Zumwalt South (18-1)
|2
|3. Triad (17-1-3)
|3
|4. Edwardsville (16-4-1)
|5
|5. Chaminade (12-6)
|4
|6. SLUH (14-4-1)
|NR
|7. Kirkwood (13-3)
|6
|8. Eureka (12-5)
|7
|9. Webster Groves (12-5)
|8
|10. Lafayette (13-4-1)
|9
|On the bubble: De Smet (8-4-1), O'Fallon (13-4-1), Hillsboro (13-3-1), Northwest Cedar Hill (11-7), Fort Zumwalt North (13-4), Holt (11-3-1), Lindbergh (9-6-1), Francis Howell (10-4-1), Pattonville (11-6), Liberty (Wentzville) (11-7-1)
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. John Burroughs (14-1-1)
|1
|2. Orchard Farm (14-0)
|3
|3. Waterloo (17-3-3)
|4
|4. Clayton (12-3-1)
|2
|5. Alton Marquette (14-3-5)
|5
|6. St. Mary's (11-4-1)
|6
|7. Columbia (13-4-3)
|7
|8. Priory (12-4)
|NR
|9. MICDS (11-6)
|8
|10. St. Charles West (10-5)
|10
|On the bubble: Jerseyville (16-6), Althoff (11-7-1), Pacific (11-4), Westminster (11-6), Mater Dei (16-6), Civic Memorial (16-7), O'Fallon Christian (10-7-1), University City (13-5), Union (12-5), Father McGivney (12-9)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked