STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/25/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. De Smet (7-0-1)1
2. Triad (12-0-1)2
3. Summit (9-0-1)
4. Fort Zumwalt South (10-1)3
5. Edwardsville (12-3)4
6. Eureka (8-2)
7. Chaminade (6-3)5
8. Kirkwood (5-1)10
9. Webster Groves (6-2)
10. Lafayette (7-2)
On the bubble: CBC (5-4-1), Vianney (5-5), Northwest Cedar Hill (8-3), O'Fallon (7-3-1), Lindbergh (6-3), Hillsboro (6-1-1), SLUH (7-4), Fort Zumwalt North (8-2), Francis Howell (6-3-1), Mascoutah (10-4-1)
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. John Burroughs (8-0)1
2. Clayton (7-0)
3. Alton Marquette (9-2-4)3
4. St. Mary's (7-1)4
5. Columbia (10-1-2)5
6. Waterloo (11-3)6
7. Orchard Farm (6-0)
8. Union (6-1)7
9. MICDS (8-2)
10. Mater Dei (10-3)10
On the bubble: Althoff (7-5), Jerseyville (9-4), Civic Memorial (8-5), Westminster (7-3), St. Charles West (6-2), Father McGivney (8-5), University City (5-5), Pacific (6-3), Borgia (6-5), St. Pius X (5-4-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked

