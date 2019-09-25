|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/25/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. De Smet (7-0-1)
|1
|2. Triad (12-0-1)
|2
|3. Summit (9-0-1)
|—
|4. Fort Zumwalt South (10-1)
|3
|5. Edwardsville (12-3)
|4
|6. Eureka (8-2)
|—
|7. Chaminade (6-3)
|5
|8. Kirkwood (5-1)
|10
|9. Webster Groves (6-2)
|—
|10. Lafayette (7-2)
|—
|On the bubble: CBC (5-4-1), Vianney (5-5), Northwest Cedar Hill (8-3), O'Fallon (7-3-1), Lindbergh (6-3), Hillsboro (6-1-1), SLUH (7-4), Fort Zumwalt North (8-2), Francis Howell (6-3-1), Mascoutah (10-4-1)
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. John Burroughs (8-0)
|1
|2. Clayton (7-0)
|—
|3. Alton Marquette (9-2-4)
|3
|4. St. Mary's (7-1)
|4
|5. Columbia (10-1-2)
|5
|6. Waterloo (11-3)
|6
|7. Orchard Farm (6-0)
|—
|8. Union (6-1)
|7
|9. MICDS (8-2)
|—
|10. Mater Dei (10-3)
|10
|On the bubble: Althoff (7-5), Jerseyville (9-4), Civic Memorial (8-5), Westminster (7-3), St. Charles West (6-2), Father McGivney (8-5), University City (5-5), Pacific (6-3), Borgia (6-5), St. Pius X (5-4-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked