Athoff rallies from first deficit to knock off Alton Marquette

"We definitely got off to a slow start," said Wagner, who leads the Crusaders with 16 goals. "Haven't seen that this season yet. I think we were surprised because we really picked it up after that."

Birdsong said he knew his team would face adversity at some point. He was overjoyed with the reaction of his players.

"You never know how they're going to handle it until you actually see it," Birdsong said. "It was what we were looking for."

Wagner broke a 1-1 tie by scoring on a partial breakaway in the 38th minute. He used his speed to outrun a pair of defenders before blasting a shot past keeper Preston Stork.

Just 116 seconds later, Drew Ysursa banged home a loose ball at the far post for a 3-1 cushion.

The Crusaders took the match by the throat in a relatively short amount of time.

"(Marquette) is a good team and we knew they were going to give us a good game," Birdsong said. "We were kind of flat a little bit, but part of that was because of the way they came out on us."

Marquette senior R.J. Parker put Althoff in its first hole of the season with a goal off a breakaway with 16:52 left in the opening half.

The Crusaders needed 3:24 to answer.