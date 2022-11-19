Backup goalkeeper shines in shootout as Webster Groves wins third state title

FENTON — Webster Groves junior Krew Rekart had no idea what he was in for Saturday.

It ended up being one of the most memorable moments of his young life.

Rekart, pressed into service when senior goalkeeper Luca Zarky was injured late in the second half, made two saves in penalty kicks to help the Statesmen defeat Kansas City East 3-2 in the championship game of the Class 3 state tournament at Soccer Park.

“I’ve learned from the best,” Rekart said of his role as understudy to Zarky.

Rekart saved the first two shots in saw in the shootout, first moving to his right and then shifting to his left. Webster Groves outscored the Bears 4-1 in the tiebreaker as seniors Oliver Doyle, Branyon Heard, Jonas Oesterlei and Jamieson Peplow converted.

Rekart said he didn’t want to overthink the PK period. He had a simple strategy.

“I just go right, left, right,” Rekart said. “It’s just a guessing game, to be honest. No reaction. Just guess.”

The state title was the third for the Statesmen (21-3-3), who previously won in 2014 and 2015.

The accomplishment was anything but easy.

Webster Groves trailed 1-0 at halftime, grabbed a 2-1 lead in the second half but yielded the advantage a little more than two minutes later. The teams then played two scoreless 15-minute golden-goal overtime periods to send the game to a shootout.

“Oh, my, gosh,” said Statesmen coach Tim Velten, who earned his first title at the program's helm. “That’s the way state championships should be. Two great teams battling it out for 110 minutes. Just a clash of great teams. That was fun. That’s what a state championship should be about.”

Except the game might have aged Velten at least 10 years.

“I would have liked to have taken care of it in regulation or maybe in one of the overtimes,” Velten said. “But it just makes it more memorable.”

No one in attendance will soon forget the drama, which unfolded in frigid, windy conditions that felt more like January and February than the third week of November.

“My toes were frozen. I was so cold,” Rekart said of his condition when he replaced Zarky, who exited in the 78th minute after his knee banged into the knee of an opposing player. “The wind was howling. It was horrible. The adrenalin warms you up a little bit.”

It showed.

After Doyle put the Statesmen ahead 1-0 in the shootout, Rekart dived to his right to smother a shot by junior Abdulmuni Abdalla. Heard then scored to make it 2-0, setting up Rekart to make a diving save to his left on senior Charlie Pechi’s.

Oesterlei converted his penalty kick to make it 3-0 before junior Msafiri Ebumbe scored inside the left post. Peplow, whose goal gave Webster Groves a 1-0 victory over St. Dominic in the semifinals Friday, then settled the matter with his PK.

“Luca going down was a big gut punch,” Velten said. “But Krew is a great keeper, too. He’s played maybe a third of our games this year and I’m not shocked by the saves he made.”

Webster Groves players flooded onto the field in jubilation as a large contingent of Statesmen fans — on both sides of the pitch — cheered from the stands before joining the players on a nearby field a few minutes later.

“First of all, I want to congratulate East Kansas City. That was the best game we’ve played all season,” Doyle said. “We’ve been to four penalty shootouts this year. We know what it is. We had our backup goalie, but Krew knew how to step up. I thought it was phenomenal. Luca is one of the best keepers I’ve ever seen, but (Rekart) is very serviceable.

“I’m glad how we fought and ended up with the state championship. We’ve been saying all year that our goal was to win that Class 3 state championship. That’s all I was thinking; that’s all that was going through my mind. I was just focused on winning. I don’t think it’s hit me yet. I was crying when we were getting the medals. I’m so excited.”

Kansas City East (20-3-1) took a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute on a goal deep in the box by sophomore Jackson Twizerimana on a feed from senior Luis Rivera. Zarky came off his line to play the ball, but Twizerimana got to it first and had the angle to finish.

The Statesmen applied heavy pressure to open the second half. Oesterlei broke the ice in the 53rd minute when he dribbled across the top of the box and uncorked a 30-yard shot that was well out of the reach Kansas City East junior keeper Elias Perez.

“I’ve been in a goal drought lately. I knew it was my time,” said Oesterlei, whose goal was his fifth of the season but his first since Sept. 28. “I had the ball and I heard my friend, Jamieson, behind me, say ‘Hit!’ I was aiming for the bottom-left corner. I knew it was right.”

The Statesmen took a 2-1 lead in the 74th minute when junior Brendan Crews was fouled in the left side of the box. Doyle made the ensuing PK, and it looked like Webster Groves was only a few minutes away from clinching the championship. But the speedy Twizerimana raced down the field on a counterattack and made it 2-2 in the 76th minute.

“They’re one of the most explosive teams I’ve ever coached against,” Velten said. “We knew they had that in them. That was our game plan to not let them get behind us. They did and they were capable of doing that at any moment, which is kind of scary.”

Oesterlei said the season has felt magical since the first day.

“It’s been our year since the beginning,” he said. “We’ve got 16 seniors and we’ve all played together our whole lives. Once the playoffs started, we got our rhythm.”