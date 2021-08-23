Balanced scoring helps Althoff open season with victory against Columbia in Metro Cup

BELLEVILLE — Althoff graduated its top gun from last season, so juniors Ryan Myatt and Jake Pollack, sophomore Hank Gomric and senior Landon Welch answered the call.
The Crusaders were dazzling Monday in their season opener, spreading the offensive wealth in a 4-0 victory over Columbia in the annual Metro Cup Tournament at Althoff.
Althoff, which applied steady pressure throughout the game and was never threatened, got one goal each from four different players in its first game since the graduation of 21-goal scorer Mason Wagner.
"I think we'll be OK," Crusaders coach Skip Birdsong said. "Obviously, it's one game. But that's a good result against a really good team. We've got Edwardsville on Wednesday night, so we'll get a chance pretty quick to see where we go next."
"Losing Mason is a huge loss. But everybody's a little older and they've played a little more between the spring and now. They've improved, too. We're fairly deep. We can run guys in and out. As a team, I'm interested to see where we go."
Althoff was 11-0 in the spring, a season that was delayed from last fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wagner was a huge part of the Crusaders' success, and Althoff's concern coming into the new season was determining who would shoulder the scoring load.
Myatt scored the only goal the Crusaders needed, tapping in the rebound of a header by Gomric that put Althoff ahead 1-0 in the fifth minute.
The Eagles, playing without two starters, kept it close until halftime. But Gomric scored on a breakaway in the first minute of the second half, extending the Crusaders' lead to 2-0.
Welch all but sealed the outcome with a goal from deep in the box in the 74th minute that deflected off a Columbia defender and made it 3-0, and Pollack concluded the scoring with a penalty kick in the 79th minute after he was fouled in the box.
Althoff wanted to start quickly, and Myatt's goal fulfilled that mission. The play began with a corner kick from the right side by Welch that went to Gomric, whose header went off the crossbar and settled at Myatt's foot.
"It felt really good and it got our team where it needed to go," Myatt said. "It helped us go on the right path throughout the rest of the game and stay strong. It came quick, and that really puts a team down, even though Columbia is really good."
Gomric intercepted a pass that led to his goal from inside the box. Gomric is no stranger to goal-scoring; he had nine as a freshman.
"We were in the huddle at the half and we were like, 'We need to jump to jump on them early. The first five minutes, we've got to get a goal,' " Gomric said. "We wanted them to be out of the game. I read the pass; I anticipated it. I stole it, took one touch and put it in. That got our team going, and we proceeded to put two in after that."
Columbia was without junior midfielder Jack Steckler and senior defender Jake Steve.
"Big pieces," Eagles coach Jamey Bridges said. "At one point, we had six freshmen on the field. That tells you kind of where we're at. When you're playing against an experienced, good team, that's going to (hurt). But we'll be able to build on this. To be down 1-0 at halftime was good for us."
Making matters worse for Columbia was an injury to junior Max Barthel late in the first half. Barthel was kicked in a scrum inside the box. Freshman Brady Hemminghaus played the second half.
Althoff senior Tyler Tieman had the shutout in goal. Tieman, an aggressive sort, also showed off his big right leg on several occasions. Once, he blasted a free kick from 50 yards away that sailed just outside the right post.
Myatt is encouraged about the Crusaders' offense despite Wager's loss.
"Mason was obviously very good, with all the goals he scored," Myatt said. "But we have what it takes to score all the goals we need."
Gomric, who was Althoff's second-leading goal scorer in the spring, agrees.
"Losing Wagner hurts, but we're going to have guys who step up and fill his role," Gomric said. "The goals are going to be a lot more distributed, and we're going to have to play a lot more team soccer and work together. We might not score as much, but I still think we have what it takes to win games and go all the way. We need to set the tone and show everyone who we are, even if we don't have Mason."
Birdsong expects big things from Gomric, also a star basketball and baseball player at Althoff.
"Hank's a good athlete," Birdsong said. "His height (6-foot-1) kind of confuses people because a lot of tall kids aren't that agile and move around (so well). He moves very well. He's only 15 years old, so he's still learning the game as well. He's going to score some goals, for sure."