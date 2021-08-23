Balanced scoring helps Althoff open season with victory against Columbia in Metro Cup

Myatt scored the only goal the Crusaders needed, tapping in the rebound of a header by Gomric that put Althoff ahead 1-0 in the fifth minute.

The Eagles, playing without two starters, kept it close until halftime. But Gomric scored on a breakaway in the first minute of the second half, extending the Crusaders' lead to 2-0.

Welch all but sealed the outcome with a goal from deep in the box in the 74th minute that deflected off a Columbia defender and made it 3-0, and Pollack concluded the scoring with a penalty kick in the 79th minute after he was fouled in the box.

Althoff wanted to start quickly, and Myatt's goal fulfilled that mission. The play began with a corner kick from the right side by Welch that went to Gomric, whose header went off the crossbar and settled at Myatt's foot.

"It felt really good and it got our team where it needed to go," Myatt said. "It helped us go on the right path throughout the rest of the game and stay strong. It came quick, and that really puts a team down, even though Columbia is really good."

Gomric intercepted a pass that led to his goal from inside the box. Gomric is no stranger to goal-scoring; he had nine as a freshman.