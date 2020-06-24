Baldwin takes reins of Fort Zumwalt North boys soccer program

A familiar face in the Gateway Athletic Conference soccer world is headed to Fort Zumwalt North.

Chad Baldwin, who coached the girls program at Fort Zumwalt South for the last five seasons and was at the helm of the boys and girls programs at Troy previously, was named the Panthers’ new coach on June 15.

Baldwin served as an assistant coach last season to Brian Kelleher, who retired at the end of the school year. Baldwin takes over the head role at the school where he teaches social studies.

“It makes life easier,” Baldwin said. “I was bouncing around — driving from North to South, not that it’s far — but you get to see the kids every day at the school and interact with them. It just makes it more enjoyable and easier to communicate information.”

Baldwin is 137-133-3 in 12 seasons as a coach. He was 55-71-1 in five seasons as the boys coach at Troy and went 82-62-2 in seven seasons as the girls coach at Troy and Fort Zumwalt South. The last five seasons he coached just the girls at Zumwalt South.

Baldwin takes over a Panthers squad that finished 18-6 last year in Kelleher's only season with the program. Fort Zumwalt North lost eight players to graduation after falling to Fort Zumwalt West in the Class 4 District 7 championship.