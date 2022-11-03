Bartoni's worm burner is the difference as CBC shuts out De Smet for district crown

CHESTERFIELD — Dominic Bartoni had room to breathe Thursday night.

A junior striker for the CBC soccer team, Bartoni was the one man De Smet wanted to contain. The one man the Spartans couldn’t let loose. The one man they couldn’t give space.

He found it anyway.

With a scrum in front of the goal following a CBC set piece, the ball came to Bartoni near the top of the box. He then blasted a low line drive through a sea of cleats and shin guards into the back left corner of the net in the 68th minute to lift No. 2 seed CBC to a 1-0 win over No. 1 seed De Smet in the Class 4 District 2 championship match at Marquette High.

“I kind of thought hit it low and it’s going to skip and find the back of the net,” Bartoni said. “It’s one of the greatest feelings I’ve had in a while. It’s great. We’ve had very few shutouts this season and to get one against a team like that, they’re an amazing team.”

CBC (15-9) advanced to play Lindbergh (17-9) in a quarterfinal on Nov. 12. It’s the first district championship for the Cadets since 2019 and comes a year after Marquette broke their hearts with two unanswered goals in the final eight minutes of last year’s district final.

“To win it this year is a great feeling,” Bartoni said.

The No. 2 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, De Smet (17-4) wanted to make anyone but Bartoni — and his team-high 18 goals — beat it. The Spartans lost track of him for a heartbeat and it proved devastating.

“The guy we were most keyed in on, we let him loose at the wrong time and paid the ultimate price,” De Smet coach Josh Klein said. “He was in the right position for a play like that. He was where he was supposed to be, we weren’t. He kept it low and that’s difficult to save, especially with a crowd of people in front of you and he was rewarded.”

Despite applying pressure and having the better part of the attack in the first half De Smet was never rewarded. The Spartans were on the brink of making CBC senior goalkeeper George Gaylord sweat but were unable to find the last, critical connection to be truly dangerous.

“It’s the game of soccer sometimes,” Klein said. “It might look right, it might feel right and everything seems to be clicking for those moments and that finishing touch just didn’t happen tonight.”

It’s the fourth shutout for CBC and just the second time De Smet has been held scoreless this season. CBC coach Terry Michler has alternated between Gaylord and senior Mick McLaughlin in goal this season as they each get a half.

McLaughlin came on in the second half and the Spartans tested him at every opportunity. De Smet took five free kicks in the second half. One of which senior defender Ben Anderson nearly scored on after a rebound came his way only to see McLaughlin make the stop in the 79th minute.

“The most dangerous part of their game is usually restarts,” Michler said. “I was sweating every time they had one and he came up big. He had the answer every time. He was unbelievably huge.”

Gaylord and McLaughlin get credit for the shutout, but McLaughlin was quick to point to the defenders in front of him for their efforts. They worked every inch of the field as De Smet pressed for an equalizer. Sophomore defensive back Kaden Ellis was relentless as he manned the left wing. Junior defensive back Joave Guerrier had the right and senior Evan Hill held down the middle as the Cadets stymied a Spartans attack that only Chaminade managed to hold scoreless this season.

“Evan Hill was standing up, tackling the ball. He’s selling his body,” McLaughlin said. “Kaden and Joave, they were going through as hard as they can making plays.”

In a match between two teams of this caliber, Bartoni’s scoring ability was the difference. He carries an enormous weight for the Cadets and Michler is happy he’s up to the task.

“He’s out go-to guy, there’s no doubt about it,” Michler said. “He wants to be that guy and you love to have that kind of guy. That’s him.”

Added Bartoni, “Of course I feel (the pressure) but someone’s got to do it.”

Thursday’s match was a district final, but it could have easily happened later in the playoff bracket. That these two heavyweights duked it out so soon is nothing new but it doesn’t make it any easier to swallow.

“I want to say I’m getting used to it, but it hurts,” Klein said. “I think our boys played their hearts out and did the jobs they could do the best they could. We just fell short.”