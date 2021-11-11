Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
John Burroughs dropped a major bomb Saturday.
WILDWOOD — Michael Quinn ran toward the corner flag Thursday night.
MEHLVILLE — Dino Mahmutovic has found magic in his right foot at the perfect time.
St. Charles West boys and girls soccer coach Matt Dwyer announced his resignation last week and will begin an 11-month assignment with the Nav…
WELDON SPRING — Kaden Marsh was well aware of the importance of his Liberty boys soccer team's district championship win Thursday night over S…
Mehlville High's boys soccer team has earned accolades for its versatile, high-powered offense.
CLAYTON — Ladue High senior goalkeeper Bobby Hartrich wanted an explanation.
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Coming up with a tougher way to lose a state championship game would be nearly impossible.
KIRKWOOD — Jackson High senior Kaivre James' patience was wearing thin Thursday.
The Knights scored one goal in each half and will play for the first boys soccer state championship Saturday against Rockford Boylan.
