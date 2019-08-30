Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Mason Wagner, Althoff (vs Roxana)
|3
|1
|0
|Zach Barnes, Carlyle (vs Staunton)
|2
|0
|0
|Felix Rocca, Carlyle (vs Staunton)
|2
|0
|0
|Ben Michael, Althoff (vs Roxana)
|2
|0
|0
|Ryan Myatt, Althoff (vs Roxana)
|2
|0
|0
|Brent Kinder, Staunton (vs Carlyle)
|1
|1
|0
|David Means, Father McGivney (vs Belleville West)
|1
|0
|1
|Sam Wuebbles, Carlyle (vs Staunton)
|1
|0
|0
|Cayden Silvester, Staunton (vs Carlyle)
|1
|0
|0
|Thomas Hyten, Father McGivney (vs Belleville West)
|1
|0
|0
|Tyler Blair, Althoff (vs Roxana)
|1
|0
|0