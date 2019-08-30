Subscribe for 99¢

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Mason Wagner, Althoff (vs Roxana)310
Zach Barnes, Carlyle (vs Staunton)200
Felix Rocca, Carlyle (vs Staunton)200
Ben Michael, Althoff (vs Roxana)200
Ryan Myatt, Althoff (vs Roxana)200
Brent Kinder, Staunton (vs Carlyle)110
David Means, Father McGivney (vs Belleville West)101
Sam Wuebbles, Carlyle (vs Staunton)100
Cayden Silvester, Staunton (vs Carlyle)100
Thomas Hyten, Father McGivney (vs Belleville West)100
Tyler Blair, Althoff (vs Roxana)100
