Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
John Burroughs dropped a major bomb Saturday.
WILDWOOD — Michael Quinn ran toward the corner flag Thursday night.
MEHLVILLE — Dino Mahmutovic has found magic in his right foot at the perfect time.
St. Charles West boys and girls soccer coach Matt Dwyer announced his resignation last week and will begin an 11-month assignment with the Nav…
WELDON SPRING — Kaden Marsh was well aware of the importance of his Liberty boys soccer team's district championship win Thursday night over S…
ST. CHARLES — The Whitfield Warriors were determined to capitalize on a fortunate break Wednesday night in their Class 2 District 3 boys socce…
CLAYTON — Ladue High senior goalkeeper Bobby Hartrich wanted an explanation.
KIRKWOOD — Jackson High senior Kaivre James' patience was wearing thin Thursday.
Mehlville High's boys soccer team has earned accolades for its versatile, high-powered offense.
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Coming up with a tougher way to lose a state championship game would be nearly impossible.
