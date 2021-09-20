Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Edi Mahmutovic, Affton (vs Ritenour, 9/17)
|5
|0
|1
|Chase Reichmuth, De Soto (vs Hancock, 9/13)
|4
|2
|1
|Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Hillsboro, 9/16)
|3
|3
|0
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Hillsboro, 9/16)
|4
|0
|1
|Patrick Fuller, University City (vs McCluer South-Berkeley, 9/13)
|3
|2
|1
|Daniel Looby, University City (vs McCluer South-Berkeley, 9/13)
|2
|4
|0
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Festus, 9/14)
|2
|4
|0
|Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/14)
|3
|1
|1
|Yemil Lopez Leal, Ritenour (vs Metro, 9/15)
|3
|1
|1
|Lucas Moore, Wood River (vs Vandalia, 9/13)
|3
|1
|0
|Cade Blackmon, Farmington (vs North County, 9/14)
|3
|1
|0
|Rayon Cunningham, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer, 9/17)
|3
|1
|0
|Brayden Zyung, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville, 9/14)
|2
|3
|0
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Washington, 9/13)
|3
|0
|1
|Kaden Marsh, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington, 9/14)
|3
|0
|1
|Tyler Finder, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Ritenour, 9/16)
|3
|0
|1
|Myles Paniagua, Alton Marquette (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 9/16)
|3
|0
|1
|Papa Gueye, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer, 9/17)
|3
|0
|1
|Tommy Wortham, Whitfield (vs Gibault, 9/18)
|3
|0
|1
|Chayse Gilson, Pacific (vs St. Clair, 9/13)
|3
|0
|0