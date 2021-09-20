 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best performances
0 comments

Best performances

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Edi Mahmutovic, Affton (vs Ritenour, 9/17)501
Chase Reichmuth, De Soto (vs Hancock, 9/13)421
Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Hillsboro, 9/16)330
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Hillsboro, 9/16)401
Patrick Fuller, University City (vs McCluer South-Berkeley, 9/13)321
Daniel Looby, University City (vs McCluer South-Berkeley, 9/13)240
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Festus, 9/14)240
Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/14)311
Yemil Lopez Leal, Ritenour (vs Metro, 9/15)311
Lucas Moore, Wood River (vs Vandalia, 9/13)310
Cade Blackmon, Farmington (vs North County, 9/14)310
Rayon Cunningham, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer, 9/17)310
Brayden Zyung, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville, 9/14)230
Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Washington, 9/13)301
Kaden Marsh, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington, 9/14)301
Tyler Finder, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Ritenour, 9/16)301
Myles Paniagua, Alton Marquette (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 9/16)301
Papa Gueye, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer, 9/17)301
Tommy Wortham, Whitfield (vs Gibault, 9/18)301
Chayse Gilson, Pacific (vs St. Clair, 9/13)300
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: STL-SD series reminds us of players the Padres traded to Cardinals, from David Freese to Ozzie to ‘Silent George’

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News